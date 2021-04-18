x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates: Judicial Branch prepares to begin reopening some courthouses

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

APRIL 18

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Judicial Branch is conducting safety inspections and making modifications at five courthouses, where operations have been suspended because of the pandemic. 

Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III said the branch hopes to reopen the locations in Derby, New London, Manchester, Putnam and Rockville by May 17. A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch said all but three courthouses will remain closed after May 17. Those three include Geographic Area or GA courts in Enfield and Norwalk, and the juvenile court in Waterbury. Meanwhile, enrollment will start next week for a new unemployment program for people with mixed income.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM