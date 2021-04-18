COVID-19 Updates: Judicial Branch prepares to begin reopening some courthouses

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Judicial Branch is conducting safety inspections and making modifications at five courthouses, where operations have been suspended because of the pandemic.

Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III said the branch hopes to reopen the locations in Derby, New London, Manchester, Putnam and Rockville by May 17. A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch said all but three courthouses will remain closed after May 17. Those three include Geographic Area or GA courts in Enfield and Norwalk, and the juvenile court in Waterbury. Meanwhile, enrollment will start next week for a new unemployment program for people with mixed income.