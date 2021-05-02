COVID-19 Updates: Museums sign on to plan letting kids in free this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several of Connecticut's best known museums have signed on to a proposal by Gov. Ned Lamont designed to combat some of the learning lost during the pandemic by allowing children to visit for free this summer. The governor says Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport Museum, the Beardsley Zoo, the Connecticut Science Center, and the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk have all expressed interest in participating. Under the initiative, all Connecticut children one accompanying adult can visit the museums free of charge from July 1 to September 6. The state Legislature must approve the plan, which would be funded using $15 million in federal pandemic recover funds.