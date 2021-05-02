x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates: Museums sign on to plan letting kids in free this summer

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

May 2

Museums sign on to plan letting kids in free this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several of Connecticut's best known museums have signed on to a proposal by Gov. Ned Lamont designed to combat some of the learning lost during the pandemic by allowing children to visit for free this summer. The governor says Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport Museum, the Beardsley Zoo, the Connecticut Science Center, and the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk have all expressed interest in participating. Under the initiative, all Connecticut children one accompanying adult can visit the museums free of charge from July 1 to September 6. The state Legislature must approve the plan, which would be funded using $15 million in federal pandemic recover funds.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM