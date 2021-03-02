COVID-19 variant discovered in North Branford contained to one family gathering

The East Shore Health Department's decision to call the instance an "outbreak" caught some local officials off guard.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn — The COVID-19 variant originally discovered in the UK has been confirmed in North Branford. The East Shore Health Department says the outbreak is linked to a large family gathering.

The East Shore Health Department's decision to call the instance an "outbreak" caught some local officials off guard.

"Putting out this vague information has created more anxiety and problems in our community," said Representative Vincent Candelora. "They’ve created fear-mongering. They’ve pitted people against each other. Accurate, clear information needs to be put out."

Candelora represents the 86th District that includes North Branford. He says the town has been aware of the incident for over a week.

Two people at the family gathering of about a dozen had ties to North Branford High School. One of them a student on the hockey team. School officials say contact tracing yielded no additional positive test results.

"What we continue to see is low transmission in schools and among athletes so while it’s really riled up the public, I want to make sure that we continue protocols so that kids can stay in school," said Candelora.

Per CIAC rules and regulations, the hockey team had to quarantine for 14 days.

"They’re due to come back at the end of the week," said Superintendent of Schools Scott Schoonmaker. "The positive student has a series of steps that he will have to follow before being able to join the team again."

There are at least 16 known cases of the new, more contagious variant in the state of Connecticut. Schoonmaker believes it was only a matter of time before the first instance appeared in town. He says the school system has a well-developed plan in place to handle it.

"People need to remain calm and have faith and trust that the well-being of our students and staff is the highest priority like all educators in the country who are dealing with this," said Schoonmaker.