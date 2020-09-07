Gov. Lamont to provide update on Hartford HealthCare COVID-19 testing @ 10 a.m.

Later he will join a webinar discussing schools reopening in the state

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will be joining Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeff Flake to provide an update on the healthcare system's testing.

Later in the morning, Gov. Lamont will join officials from the Connecticut State Department of Education to make remarks during a webinar. The webinar is to discuss schools reopening in the fall.

At 4 p.m., Gov. Lamont is expected to provide an update on COVID019 numbers in the state.

After a day were Connecticut recorded no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March, the state recorded five more deaths as of Wednesday. Currently, hospitalizations also increased by five more people since Tuesday.

There are, as of Wednesday, 88 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19. There were 7,335 tests administered and 75 of those tests came back as positive.

The positivity rate is approximately 1.02%. A total of 4,343 people have died due to the virus in the state.

The state of Connecticut has recorded 47,108 people to have COVID-19. Fairfield County has the most confirmed cases with 16,220, followed by New Haven with 12,097 cases, and Hartford County with 11,155 cases.