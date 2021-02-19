COVID Clutter: A Yale Medicine physician addresses social media myths

Dr. F. Perry Wilson is very proficient on the subject of COVID and dissecting research surrounding it. He is now hosting a free course for the public.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There is so much information about Covid-19 on social media that it's hard to know what's real or not.

So, a physician from Yale Medicine cleared up some of the Covid clutter.

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a professor, with Yale Medicine, is very proficient on the subject of COVID and dissecting research surrounding it. In fact, he offers a free course to the public, which is very popular.

"We’re at like 49,800 so maybe that’ll put us over the top," Wilson said. "It's totally free. It’s called Understanding Medical Research: Your Facebook Friend is Wrong."

The class is available on the Coursera platform and helps folks learn if the information is correct, overhyped, or even being lied about, including whether you can hold your breath to determine if you have COVID.

"A lot of infected and coronavirus people have minimal symptoms or are even asymptomatic," Wilson said. "There’s nothing really magical about being able to hold your breath."

And, how about the popular notion that you can stave off Covid with vitamins? Not true, she says.

"I wish it were, believe me," he said. "I’d be taking it if it was but none of the studies have proven that out."

He adds that these vaccines do not change your DNA. They also do not track you. And, he says, Covid is not just like the flu.

"To put some hard numbers to it, during the typical flu season we will lose about 20,000 Americans to flu compared that to the 500,000 we’ve lost so far to coronavirus."

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) is calling on social media to rid sites of disinformation, including by anti-vaccine groups targeting expectant mothers and those who have miscarried.

"This kind of bullying and intimidation has no place in the public square," Blumenthal said. "It is taking advantage of women, who are vulnerable."