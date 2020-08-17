COVID hospitalizations lowest since March 20

There are now currently 42 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state. Deaths increased by three people bring the state death toll to 4,456.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut hit another milestone in regards to COVID-19 statistics Monday, revealing the state now has the lowest COVID hospitalizations it has had since March 20. The state currently has 42 people hospitalized due to the virus.

Governor Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 stats from over the weekend, Monday afternoon showing the positivity rate is again under 1.0%. The state-administered 44,272 tests and 370 came back positive. The positivity rate is .084%.

The state's death toll increased by three people over the weekend, bring Connecticut's COVID-19 deaths to 4,456.

Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 confirmed deaths in the state with 1,100. Fairfield County has the second most confirmed deaths with 1,099.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (from Fri-Sun):



➡️44,272 tests administered, 370 positive (0.84% positivity rate)

➡️42 patients are hospitalized (decrease of 14; lowest since March 20)

➡️There have been 3 COVID-related deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/9ShlGk48mh — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 17, 2020