Officials suggest COVID hot zones in Danbury may be linked to power outages

They also cite travel, athletics and churches as transmission sources

DANBURY, Conn. — Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference in the city with the highest COVID infection rate in the state and we are learning new information about where the surge in cases is coming from. The rest of the state is hovering around a 1% test positivity rate. In Danbury it’s about 7%. Gov. Lamont and Mayor Boughton used words like, "uptick" and "surge." They stopped short of calling it an outbreak and they remain hopeful it can be controlled.

Danbury officials say travel is contributing to the community spread of COVID. "Travel. Both international and national," said Mayor Boughton. "We’re going to come down hard on upticks like this," said Gov. Lamont. But people are not filling out the required travel form. "Most people don’t fill out the form although they are supposed to," said Boughton. Gov. Lamont added, "I think we’ve levied seven or eight fines." But no fines have been levied thus far for Danbury resident who've ignored the travel form.

Other sources of spread include churches. "Some of our places of worship that went to live services," said Mayor Boughton. Churches are now worshiping virtually. Sports leagues both adult and kids have also been cancelled. "We’ve seen some transmission on our athletic fields," said Boughton. The town and state boat ramps are also closed surrounding Candlewood Lake where hundreds of people were gathering, many without masks. "You almost had the Uber of boats going back and forth to the island," said Gov. Lamont.

When it comes to schools, classes in Danbury are moving online until October 1st. "We’ve seen a higher infection rate among young people," said Gov. Lamont. Western Connecticut State University is asking the 60 plus students who are on campus to stay on campus and avoid contact with the community. They are postponing the arrival of residential students who did not arrive yet.

Danbury has deployed aggressive contact tracing and testing but the state is still working to get test results. The average turnaround time is a day or two but it can be longer. "But imagine how many extra people you can talk to if it takes 5 days to get the results. We are going to prioritize Danbury."

The prison is seeing an uptick in cases and so is Danbury Hospital. Sharon Adams the President of Danbury Hospital said, "We have seen a slight uptick in the last week and week and a half." And now, there is also a warning of an outbreak at a substance abuse rehab center in Danbury where four staff and one patient have tested positive. Danbury Health Department director Kara Prunty said, "are testing all nursing homes at this point. They are doing that weekly testing in all of our nursing homes."

And perhaps most interesting. New data is emerging that COVID hotspots in Danbury may be connected to the extended power outages following Tropical Storm Isaias. State Rep. David Arconti said, "There is a noticeable uptick in infections within neighborhoods and parts of our city that were without power for the longest." Gov. Lamont suggested that might not be unique to Danbury. "We’ve got to track that in all of our cities this may be a canary in the coal mine."