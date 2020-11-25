EXCLUSIVE: COVID long-hauler talks about persistent health problems

Technically, she beat the virus, she doesn’t have it, but her health isn’t the same.

They call them ‘COVID long-haulers.’ These are people who have beaten the virus but are still experiencing symptoms long after testing negative. For Anne Noel of West Haven, it’s been a marathon. "I’ve never had any kind of situation where the disease didn’t go away when I was supposed to be better," said Noel.

Anne tested positive for COVID on October 1st. She said, "It is so much more serious than a lot of people say. Imagine the flu but multiply it by 100. It was so exhausting. I barely moved from bed for two and a half weeks."

Anne battled, but continued to test positive until finally testing negative on November 18th. Technically, she beat the virus, she doesn’t have it, but her health isn’t the same. "If you are feeling like you’ve got symptoms that are strange to you and continue after COVID - don’t just dismiss them. I’m still getting recurring headaches. My hair is actually falling out faster," said Anne.

Anne is what doctors have dubbed COVID long-haulers. About 10% of people who get the virus experience these continuing symptoms. The reason isn’t completely known. Dr. Saud Anwar of Manchester Memorial Hospital said, "It is a much longer marathon for many of them. There is a condition called critical care poly neuropathy where you have muscle weakness and then your joints and nerves become weak and you muscle strength takes a long time to come back."

With a COVID vaccine just around the corner, Anne says she's changing her tune. "I’m not a huge vaccination person. But I see the absolute importance with this one. I don’t usually get the flu vaccine is what I’m getting at - but I will definitely get the COVID vaccine even though I’ve already had it. I have no idea how long the immunity will last but I do not want this again."

She just went to doctor for another chest X-ray to shed light on if her lung damage is permanent. She has a message for families ahead of the holiday. "Please everybody, wear a mask and only hang out with your immediate, nuclear family. Do not get extended family together because this thing can just destroy."

Anne’s husband George also got COVID — even worse than her. He was in the hospital and given remdesivir and steroids and was very close to needing a ventilator. Luckily, he also survived and came home October 13th.