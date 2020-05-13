Connecticut's Nurses Heroes of Hope: COVID-19 patients on the road to recovery thank their nurses

With no way of seeing their loved ones, and no-visitors policies in place during the pandemic, nurses were often there for patients as they recovered in isolation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As nurses week comes to an end, FOX61 is highlight their parts in helping patients through the road to recovery.

Many of those patients have taken the time to thank the people the who were able to help get them there.

"I can't thank them enough," Covid survivor Jay Bialkowski said when he was released from Hartford Hospital. "Every body from Hartford and then Gaylord here, everybody here it`s from the heart it`s personal."

"I just want to thank everyone that helped take care of me. There's more than one person that did this," survivor Edith Meister said.

91-year-old Meister became the 100th patient released from Manchester Memorial Hospital.

"Extremely exhausting, tired, weak, lethargic," Charles Moore said.

Moore recalls how he felt in his first few days of battling the virus at Yale New Haven Hospital.

"That’s when the nurses stepped in and started give me medication. Then it got better as it went along for the first three days were rough," Moore said.

"To the nurses, thank you from the bottom of my heart," survivor Marisa Boasa said. "To the moments that I was crying because of isolation, I have no family, its me in isolation so they became my family since I walked in this hospital they have been beyond loving to me so thank you."

She was treated and released at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Nurses have helped reunite families and helped give second chances.

While nurses we spoke to during this Nurses week say they are just doing the job they signed up to do, many of us can’t help but say thank you.