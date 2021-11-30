COVID-19 positivity rate, Omicron variant concerns underscore importance of booster shots

With the holiday season among us, people are finding it's important to do what they can to stay safe.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.96% on Tuesday, the highest it's been in nearly a year.

"It's worrisome, but not unexpected," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "You know we knew this was the flu season we saw this happening to all the states around us."

Between the uptick and new concerns over the Omicron variant, officials said it underscores just how important it is for people to get their booster shots.

"The folks who are infected, spiking up, are either the unvaccinated and there are a few breakthroughs of folks who got vaccinated say eight months ago," Lamont added. Boosters will really protect you and protect our state."

Maritza Bond, the health director for the city of New Haven, noted that experts know the booster dose can provide extra protection.

"Given that we have a new variant with a lot of unknowns, about the omicron, we're asking the public to really be vigilant," Bond said. "This is the time to guard up if anything," she said.

With the holiday season among us, people are finding it's important to do what they can to stay safe.

At a vaccine clinic in Guilford Tuesday evening, Brett Vallantoni, of North Branford rolled up his sleeve once again.

"It's mostly just for my family," he said. "The holidays you want to be with your family and see the people that you love, so it makes sense to get it now more than ever really."

Family was also the motivating factor behind Joe Plante's decision to make his appointment for his booster.

"As far as your family's health and safety, I think that should be a priority for everyone so hopefully people are thinking about that when they're deciding whether or not to get it," he said.

For Jeren Johnson, of Bridgeport, it was because she's seen the dangers of COCID-19 firsthand. She worked in a hospital throughout the pandemic.

"We just really want to get back to normal. We don't want to be wearing these masks forever. I tell all my friends, go get your vaccine, go get your booster," she said.

This week, the CDC expanded its recommendation of the booster shot to all adults ages 18 and older. It recommends those who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago get the booster shot, and those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two months ago to get theirs.

Griffin Health and the CT Dept. of Public Health have over 500 vaccine clinics planned around the state over the next month to make the vaccine accessible. You can find more information here.

The City of New Haven also has several vaccine clinics, more information can be found here.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.