More children being treated for condition linked to virus

Little is known about the condition, which appears to present itself about two to four weeks after a child has recovered from COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — At least five children in Connecticut were being treated Tuesday for a dangerous inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Juan Salazar, the physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, said two patients there are believed to have the rare condition, which mirrors Kawasaki disease, affecting the blood vessels and organs.

Tests are being conducted on a third child who may be suffering from either the new syndrome or traditional Kawasaki, Salazar said.

Yale Health has said it is treating three children with symptoms believed to be caused by the syndrome, which has been linked to several deaths in New York.

Salazar said little is known about the condition, which appears to present itself about two to four weeks after a child has recovered from COVID-19 — often without ever being diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

“This is still a rare complication of COVID-19,” he said. “It's not something every parent should be panicking about.”

Salazar said while Kawasaki affects very young children, the new syndrome can impact kids into their teens causing cardiac, lung, liver, kidney and other problems.

Salazar, an infectious disease and immunology specialist, said health officials are still waiting for the CDC to come up with a specific case definition for the syndrome.

He said the hospital also is working with The Jackson Laboratory in Connecticut to help identify biological markers that can help diagnose the condition.