COVID relief bill in jeopardy but CT Democrats vow to support $2,000 direct payments

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the question everyone is asking - how much money will you get in your Christmas stocking from the federal government? The COVID relief bill is suddenly in jeopardy. When Congress passed the $900-billion-dollar COVID relief bill with veto-proof majorities on Monday it seemed like a done deal...until Tuesday.

"It really is a disgrace," said President Trump. The President was sidelined from direct negotiations, so that comment was not only a swipe at Democrats but also the President’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who brokered the deal along with congressional Republicans.

"The President had all year and the entire negotiation to express his problems with the bill he didn’t raise any of these issues in fact his negotiator was in the room, signed off on the package. The President is melting down," remarked Sen. Chris Murphy.

President Trump called for larger direct payments to most Americans. "I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000," he said.

Through tweets, Democratic leaders seized the moment. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000. Let’s do it,” tweeted Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking from the canal dock boathouse in New Haven, Connecticut’s congressional delegation said they are all for it. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, "I’m for doing it. I’m in." "It’s going to be on the floor tomorrow," added Congressman Joe Courtney. But Sen Richard Blumenthal pumped the breaks. "If it means killing the bill, the extra money should be done in the next Congress and the next bill," he said.

Democrats can be accused of playing politics too. "Throughout the summer Democrats cruelly blocked COVID relief legislation," said the President.

In addition to bigger direct payments, President Trump claims the COVID relief bill has very little to do with COVID. "$5 million to Belize, Costs Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala," said the President. It’s called foreign aid and it's part of the spending package that Congress combined with the COVID relief bill to keep the government open.

But then again there’s also, "$7-million for reef fish management, 25 million to combat Asian carp, 2.5-million to count the number of amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico." Those legislative pet projects are sometimes called political pork and fatten most pieces of legislation. "There's part of the bill I like there are other parts I don’t like," said Sen. Chris Murphy.

I asked the CT delegation is it appropriate to fund pet projects during a time of national crisis? "Yeah, I have a number of projects to me that are in the spending bill," said Murphy. "The cancellation of the sale of Plum Island. Funding for Long Island Sound. It’s our job as members of the senate to get as much funding for these bills as possible."