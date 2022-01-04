COVID relief program for Connecticut's essential workers launches

The application portal is now open, where people can apply for benefits to cover lost wages, out-of-pocket medical expenses, and burial expenses.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State of Connecticut has launched a COVID-19 relief program for essential workers and their families impacted by the pandemic.

The Connecticut Essential Workers COVID-19 Assistance Fund, according to Comptroller Natalie Braswell, was created to help local essential workers who contracted COVID-19, became ill, and were unable to work or died between March 10, 2020, and July 20, 2021.

The application portal is now open, where people can apply for benefits to cover lost wages, out-of-pocket medical expenses, and burial expenses. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 3, 2022, through July 20, 2022.

The program assists with:

Lost Wages–Unpaid leave and lost wages if an employee was unable to work after contracting COVID-19, or due to symptoms later diagnosed as COVID-19.

Out-of-Pocket Medical Expenses–For medical services related to contracting COVID-19 that were not covered by insurance.

Burial Expenses–Burial/funeral expenses of $3,000 for an eligible essential worker who died from COVID-19.

“Frontline workers made immense sacrifices to keep our state functioning during the pandemic,” Braswell said. “This relief program represents an opportunity to return the favor, offering critical financial assistance to workers who contracted COVID-19. I’m grateful for the work of those who fought to create this program, particularly Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Sen. Julie Kushner, Rep. Robyn Porter and labor leaders. I encourage every eligible worker to apply as soon as possible so we can get them the relief they deserve.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said essential workers are the "backbone" of the state's economy and "the heroes of our pandemic response efforts."

“One of my early emergency orders strengthened their workers' compensation claims, and we all worked hard to keep them safe through a safety-first and science-driven reopening plan designed with the help of partners in organized labor," Lamont said. "But no plan is perfect, and this new, streamlined program provides financial relief to essential workers who had to miss paychecks or pay for medical care due to COVID-19."

