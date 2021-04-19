COVID vaccination efforts ramp up in Waterbury targeting students, vulnerable populations

The City, Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury Hospital, Post University & Waterbury Public Schools have reserved several hundred vaccine appointments for students 16+.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Efforts to get students vaccinated against COVID-19 in Waterbury are picking up this week as spring break begins.

In partnership with the State of Connecticut, the City of Waterbury, Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury Hospital, and Post University, Waterbury Public Schools has reserved several hundred vaccine appointments for students 16 and older this week.

The school district also said there will be additional opportunities for receiving the vaccine over the coming weeks in the way of school-based sites and pop-up clinics.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary, Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden, State Senator Joan Hartley (D-Waterbury), and Chief Medical Officer of Saint Mary’s Hospital Dr. Husnain Kermalli visited the vaccination site at Waterbury Arts Magnet School on Monday.

They highlighted the efforts to get the vaccine directly to vulnerable populations that are disproportionally affected by COVID, including Black and Brown communities.



“The vaccine is safe, effective, and the best tool to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from this virus,” said Wooden. “Leaders across the state need to continue to do everything within our powers to meet people where they are and help hard-to-reach communities overcome barriers to accessing the vaccine.

Wooden continued: "The Waterbury Arts Magnet School clinic, a joint effort between the City of Waterbury and Saint Mary’s Hospital is a great example of key partnerships to help vulnerable communities get vaccinated and help close the vaccine equity gap."

Mayor O'Leary reported since the first week of February, the city’s Mobile Vaccination Taskforce has been administering vaccinations to those in need.

O'Leary continued: "We are intensely committed to continuing to work with our state and local partners to ensure that all of our residents have access to the critically important COVID-19 vaccination.”

Students 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment at the drive-thru clinic on Post University's campus Monday and Wednesday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Students 18 and older can make an appointment at the vaccine clinic at Waterbury Arts Magnet School between Tuesday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



To schedule an appointment at the following locations, please call 877-918-2224 beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m.

The vaccine appointment line is open from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

