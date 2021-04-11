COVID-19 vaccine for daughter a meaningful decision for Milford family

"This feels like the culmination of everything we've been waiting for," Claire Healy told FOX61.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale New Haven Health vaccinated its first pediatric patients Thursday after children ages 5-11 became eligible earlier this week. Among those children was 10-year-old Lilly Healy-Hibbard of Milford. Her parents said the decision to have their daughter vaccinated was an easy one.

"This feels like the culmination of everything we've been waiting for," said Claire Healy. "More than anything we wanted as parents her to be vaccinated so she had that level of protection," she said.

To them, it also meant a step closer to giving her her childhood back.

"It's been a couple of years of something that we or no one could've expected, and you know her lives and our lives have really changed, and she hasn't really been able to do the things that most kids before we're able to," said Lucas Hibbard.

Like so many children, she's missed out on a lot.

"I don't get to see my friend as much. That was, like, the hardest part about it. Like I wanted to FaceTime with her 24/7," said Healy-Hibbard.

School has also been anything but normal.

"The masks were kind of hard but like it was an adjustment that we had to make to be safe. So, like it was hard but I had to get used to it," said Healy-Hibbard.

As a family, COVID also put much of their lives on hold, stopping them from traveling and from seeing extended family.

"I think the hardest part has just been the loss of connection with people," said Healy.

However, Thursday, there was finally a shot of hope.

"I'm really excited because that means I can go back to just being kind of like quote-unquote normal, because it's never going to be how it was but I'm excited to be able to be like kind of how it was," Healy-Hibbard said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

