COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations increase as Connecticut reports 0 related deaths

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's positivity rate rose above 1% Tuesday after remain under for the past few days.

Governor's Lamont office released the latest state statistics showing 8,338 tests were administered and 117 came back positive, resulting in a 1.4% positivity rate.

Current hospitalizations also increased by six people bringing the state total to 70 patients. There were no COVID-19 related deaths recorded today. Connecticut has lost 4,444 people due to the virus.

Fairfield County continues to have the most confirmed cases with 17,421, followed by New Haven and Hartford County with 12,821 and 12,183 respectively. Windham County has the fewest confirmed cases in the state with 735.