COVID-19 pandemic isolation taking a toll on kids, child psychologist says

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — With nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are starting to notice the impact subsequent shutdowns implemented in hopes of curbing the virus’ spread, has had on the nation’s children.

Melanie Pearl, a Ridgefield-based child psychologist, told FOX61’s Audrey Kuchen that the pandemic is taking its toll on kids.

“The biggest things we’re seeing across the board are increased anxiety and depression, withdrawal and avoidance come with both,” she said, adding that substance use and suicide rates have also jumped during the pandemic.

The data into the impact of the pandemic’s isolation for kids is new and emerging, it is likely also underreported, Pearl said.

“This is a big one for having lost our reliable reporters,” she continued. “It’s often a teacher who makes the first call and children aren’t getting to school as much. So, we suspect much higher rates of child abuse and neglect there we are even aware of at this time.”

Pearl recommended that if parents notice uncharacteristic outbursts in their kids, monitor them and do not hesitate to reach out or help if needed.

“Something I say to parents all the time is all feelings are OK – all behaviors are not,” she said.

Because much of the routine that was life before the pandemic – school, clubs, dinner, bedtimes – no longer exist for many, Pearl suggests rebuilding some of the predictability as best they can.

She also said that getting enough sleep, exercise, COVID-safe social time and family communication are key.

“It’s OK to say to our children: 'I don’t know but we are in this together and I’m still taking care of you’ and that gives us some permission to be less than perfect,” she said. “It’s a model for your children of we don’t always have the answers but we can keep going.”

