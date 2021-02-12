Vaccine providers say Omicron uncertainty is leading to a booster boom in Connecticut

Pfizer, Moderna and J&J have all announced that they are pursuing new Omicron specific vaccines

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Despite only three confirmed cases in the United States, there’s evidence to suggest the COVID-19 omicron variant has begun spreading across the country. Local vaccinators say it has led to an increase in demand for booster shots.

It has only been about a week since the omicron variant was first detected in South Africa. It was first detected in the U.S. this week.

Meanwhile, vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are saying the same thing: the current vaccines likely won’t be as effective, and they are pursuing a new omicron-specific vaccine.

So, does this mean people shouldn’t get vaccinated with the current vaccines? No. In fact, it means just the opposite.

Despite questions about how well the current vaccines will hold up against this new variant, its existence has sparked an urgency across Connecticut to get booster shots.

“I haven’t scheduled it yet but I’m definitely interested. I’ve been looking at times around me,” explained Lynnea Rochez of Hartford.

For the week of Nov. 20, the most current week of data available — nearly 138,000 vaccinations were administered across Connecticut. That’s the most since May.

“We certainly have noticed an increase in walk-ins,” said Rashad Collins, the COO of Charter Oak Health Center.

Charter Oak Health Center vaccinates seven days a week and walk-ins are welcome.

“Sporadically we get people coming for first doses, but the majority of what we are seeing are boosters,” explained Collins.

Despite an increase in demand, the state department of public health continues to tell FOX61 that supply is not an issue. They said residents should go to the state’s vaccine website to look for a list of available clinics in their area.

“All of our stores are still receiving deliveries of their COVID vaccinations and we have had no supply issues,” Genevieve Robinson, the district leader of CVS Pharmacy, told FOX61.

CVS told FOX61 that it’s not just the omicron variant but a lot of other factors that are contributing to an increased demand for COVID vaccines.

“Patients are still coming in to receive their first and second doses. We have the expanded eligibility for the booster vaccine and in addition, we now have the pediatric vaccines available as well,” said Robinson.

About 83% of Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated, and 26% of those people have gotten a booster.

“They should. Pretty simple,” said John Bierly of West Hartford. “It’s your best bet to stay alive.”

CVS told FOX61, not only can residents get a COVID-19 vaccine, but they can also get their flu shot at the same time. The pharmacy is also selling at-home COVID testing kits which have become a very popular item as Christmas family get-togethers loom.

