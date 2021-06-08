Does your COVID-19 test need to be strain-specific?

Dr. Syed Hussain, of Trinity Health of New England, joined FOX61 News to answer the question.

HARTFORD, Conn — With all the COVID-19 talk now centering around the delta variant, you might be surprised to find out that, should you test positive, you likely won’t find out if it’s delta or not.

That’s because the PCR test that is used for coronavirus testing is very good at what it's designed to do, and only what it’s designed to do - to detect the virus in any of its forms, without getting bogged down by which form.

Dr. Syed Hussain, of Trinity Health of New England, said determining which variant requires genetic sequencing, which is a more involved process. It’s important to do – from a public health standpoint – to learn more about the virus, but from an individual standpoint, it’s not crucial, for several reasons.

“One thing that I do want to remind viewers, now, is the delta variant, for most recent data, [comprises] 93% of all strains in the country, now, so this is the most dominant strain,” he said.

In other words, if you’re wondering if your new case of COVID-19 is from the delta variant, just assume it is – no testing is needed. Also, it’s not going to change what you need to do going forward, which is quarantine and rest.

However, it is important to remember that the symptoms of the delta variant can sometimes be different than you would expect.

“The entire constellation of symptoms related to COVID-19 remains the same. We do see more of runny nose, headaches, sore throat type of clinical features more so with the delta variant rather than the traditional shortness of breath, loss of taste, or sense of smell,” said Dr. Hussain. “But however, there should be a very low threshold that folks should have, especially now with substantial to high transmission in some of our most populous counties in Connecticut, to get tested.”

One thing that hasn’t changed yet is that vaccination works extremely well at blunting how severe the disease becomes if you get it.

