COVID-19 vaccine availability impacted by shipping, delivery issues: Connecticut health officials

Connecticut has administered more than 46,000 doses since the release of the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many Connecticut residents are scrambling to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster; however, they are having trouble finding it.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said they are aware residents are struggling to find appointments to get the updated vaccine and that it is not a supply issue.

Instead, they said vaccine manufacturers blame shipping and delivery logistics for the delay and that it is a nationwide issue.

“Nationally, the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control has allocated a limited number of vaccines to state health departments to fulfill pediatric orders for providers, federally qualified health centers, and local health departments,” Connecticut health officials said in a statement.

Connecticut has administered more than 46,000 doses since the release of the latest COVID-19 vaccine. The new booster is recommended for all people, aged six months and older.

Connecticut health officials confirmed the availability of the vaccine is expected to increase and that those seeking the updated shot should continue to contact local healthcare providers and local pharmacies for appointments.

---

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.