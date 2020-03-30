Crisis creates problems for mental health

One way to cope is to revisit things that helped in the past

HARTFORD, Conn. — Practicing social distancing has meant many of our normal routines have been interrupted on put on pause which can get over whelming for some.

According to the Crisis textline website 80 percent of the people texting their hotline about the virus report feeling anxious.

Fox 61 interviewed Sarah Kate Venison, a licensed marriage and family therapist as well as a board member for the Jordan Porco foundation about ways to cope.

“As families try to work with this new work life balance which previously we were doing outside the home and inside the home, it is now all inside the home. But some of the same practices and habits are really helpful so what we need to is make sure we are attending to our needs for connection,” Venison said.

Right now the foundation is providing a guide on their website called “Check in at home” starting with ways to practice some self care and coping mechanism with not having your normal routine. Whether its staying connected via video chatting, journaling, watching your favorite movie or picking up a puzzle.

“Any habits that have been soothing to you that you sort of let go in the past whether it’s a good book or knitting or crossword puzzles or anything like that are great habits to revisit,” Venison said.

She added that also say finding ways to do some physical activity and connecting with nature can be great.

“Even if you’re not particularly mobile, walk back and forth to your mailbox go for a walk around your block if you can’t get out of your house you know make some kind of circuit in your living room or your living area,” Venison said.

Most importantly remember mental health professionals are still available for you and there are resource out there like the Crisis texline at 741 741.