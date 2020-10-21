Criteria for how states end up on the CT travel advisory list is staying the same

Travel won't be restricted in the tri-state area. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will all be treated as one region.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The criteria for how states and territories end up on the list is staying the same. Earlier this week Governor Lamont considered making changes to the criteria. States and territories 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10 percent positivity rate are on the travel advisory list.

This week, there are 40 locations on the list. Anyone traveling to Connecticut from somewhere on the list must quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test. Travel won't be restricted in the tri-state area. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will all be treated as one region.

"If you were to limit access to New Jersey or Connecticut, I don't know if it's even, to what extent it would be possible to do border patrol," said New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

As for those traveling elsewhere, passengers at Bradley Airport say all the precautions are a necessary part of traveling safely right now.

"The department of health met us when we got off, you had to declare where you were, you filled out a form and you registered it and then self-quarantined," said Beth Stafford of Manchester. "I felt very safe for me and safe for others, and I just think it's what we need to do to get through this thing," she said.

There is a testing site right at Bradley, where some improvements have been made in response to an increased demand. The location has been changed to increase privacy, additional staff has been hired, and a portal has been created for passengers to register and get results.

Those who use the site, say it's been helpful.

"I think it's very convenient cause I'm flying in and out, I do it right here when I get off the plane, I go downstairs and I usually come back on a Friday so I have the results before going back to work on Monday," said Robert Naboicheck of Hartford.