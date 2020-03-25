CSCU announces unused room and board credits to be returned to students

Any credit balance will be refunded to students

Connecticut State Universities announces that credits to students will be refunded for unused room and board.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian said that the action will be completed by next week. Any credit balance will be refunded to students. Each institution is currently in the process of reaching out to students to outline the timeline and procedures.

Amounts will vary based on university, type of housing, and other factors, but students who paid room and board fees should expect a credit covering the period beginning with the closure of residence halls through the end of the spring 2020 term.

“This is a complex process, but our universities are working to issue credits and refunds as expeditiously as possible,” President Ojakian said. “We understand that these housing refunds are important monetary sources for our students as they begin to adjust to a new normal of online learning. I applaud the leaders of our universities for taking this important action.”