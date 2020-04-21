CT collaborates with app aimed at tracking new COVID-19 hotspots

Gov. Lamont said the state is not out of the woods yet

The state now collaborating with a new app — that could help scientists determine where the next potential hotspots will be.

Governor Lamont says that the number of COVID-19 cases appears to be flattening out in Fairfield and New Haven counties but is ramping up in Hartford County.

He warns that the state is not out of the woods just yet.

The governor has been in talks with CVS about hopefully bringing an Abbott testing center to Hartford.

Governor Lamont also talked about how the state is collaborating with a new app called "How We Feel".

The app was developed by health experts from universities like Harvard and MIT.

The way it works: residents self-report daily symptoms on the app.

It’s a way to provide information and data to scientists so they can understand the spread of the virus.

So far 3,500 Connecticut users have signed on to the app.