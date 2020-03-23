CT Coronavirus Updates: Cromwell, South Windsor confirms positive cases

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Key Facts:



Cromwell and South Windsor have reported confirmed cases

Gov. Ned Lamont said the current count of COVID-19 confirmed infections in the state stands at 327 and eight people have died.

Hartford County: 54 Litchfield County: 12 Middlesex County: 6 New Haven County: 29 New London County: 3 Tolland County: 14 Windham County: 1 TOTAL: 327 The victims since Saturday were all in their 80s. One was in Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs who had been in a care facility, another in Hartford Hospital and the third in Norwalk Hospital. Both had been in private homes before falling ill. On Friday, a different man died in Stafford Springs from complications following the infection.

March 23

South Windsor

The town of South Windsor over the weekend confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials say they will conduct thorough contact investigations with both residents, both female and between the age of 18-30.

Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill's Mayor issues video following resident's death. You can watch it here.

Cromwell reports confirmed cases of virus

The Town of Cromwell reported that the State Department of Health confirmed a positive case of COVID-19. One of the positive cases is an 84-year-old man. The health department is asking anyone who tested positive to stay at home until they are proven fever-free for 72 hours (without fever-reducing medications), other symptoms noticeably improve, and it has been at least seven days since symptoms began. Positive cases reported to the health department will be investigated.

Middlesex Health Closes to Visitors

Effective immediately, all Middlesex Health service locations are closed to visitors except for those making compassionate visits. Compassionate visits include visits to see patients receiving end-of-life care and visits to see patients being cared for in the Middlesex Health Pregnancy & Birth Center.

Visitors who make compassionate care visits must be in good health and over the age of 18 unless special permission is granted. When at the hospital, they must wash their hands frequently to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

