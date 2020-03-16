CT Coronavirus Updates: Death toll from COVID-19 now five; 223 confirmed cases in all eight counties.

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Key Facts:

The state Department of Public Health reports a total of 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Connecticut residents. Forty-three patients were hospitalized, and 5 residents have died -- 4 in Fairfield County and 1 Tolland County.

Connecticut DPH confirms first positive case of COVID-19 in the City of Middletown. According to the city's Health Director, the individual is a 50-year-old male who is self-quarantining at home.

Connecticut DPH confirms first positive case of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District. The individual, a Norwich resident, is a 43-year-old male.

West Hartford's first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District. According to West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District officials, the resident is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

Connecticut DPH confirms Friday the first positive case of COVID-19 in New London County. The individual is a 44-year-old East Lyme resident, according to officials.

East Hartford confirms positive cases



Governor Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut's presidential primary will be postponed to June 2.

City of Meriden had its first resident confirmed as having COVID-19, city officials announced Thursday.

Four Hartford police officers tested positive for COVID-19 and the city will impose a limit on any gathering of more than 10 people.

Another man from New Canaan in 80's, also died from COVID-19. This was the third confirmed death due to COVID-19.

Access Health CT announces special open enrollment period





MDC to keep Hartford area recreation areas open and waive late fees for bills.





Check here for the latest information.

March 21

On Saturday evening, the state Department of Public Health said a total of 223 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Connecticut residents. Forty-three patients were hospitalized, and 5 residents have died -- 4 in Fairfield County and 1 Tolland County. Positive cases have been reported in all eight counties of the state.

The state laboratory has tested a total of 687 patients for COVID-19; 77 patients (11%) tested positive. Hospital and commercial laboratories also are offering testing; in total, more than 3100 tests have been conducted.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the total positive cases statewide includes:

· Fairfield County: 140

· Hartford County: 35

· Litchfield County: 11

· Middlesex County: 6

· New Haven County: 24

· New London County: 1

· Tolland County: 5

· Windham County: 1

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim announced Saturday that the Connecticut DPH confirmed the city's first positive case of coronavirus.

According to a release, the individual is a 50-year-old male who is self-quarantining at home.

The Connecticut DPH also confirmed Saturday that a 43-year-old male who resides in Norwich has tested positive for COVID-19.

The man is the first person diagnosed in the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District.

March 20

Gov. Lamont confirmed Friday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut has reached 194.

On March 20, there were 35 new cases.

Lamont says all 'non-essential' employees are to stay at home.

A new Executive Order will set forth a set of critical industries that can remain open, such as healthcare, food, financial industries, public transportation and childcare services.

Others will have to close by 8 p.m. Sunday.

The governor is calling this his “Stay Safe, Stay Home” initiative. The plan recommends that state residents do the following:

1. Effective at 8PM on Sunday, March 23, all non-essential businesses statewide should close;

2. Non-essential public community gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason should be canceled (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time;

3. If you must leave your home, do not travel in groups - groups must be limited to workers providing essential services;

4. Everyone should keep at least six feet away from each other whenever possible;

5. Businesses and entities that provide other essential services should implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet;

6. Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people;

7. Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders;

8. Sick individuals should not leave their home except to fill critical needs or to receive medical care, and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health;

9. Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations; and

10. Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using soap and water, hand sanitizer, or isopropyl alcohol wipes. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds works best.

Click the link below to see 16 critical infrastructure sectors defined by the U.S Department of Homeland Security.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the total positive cases statewide includes:

· Fairfield County: 122

· Hartford County: 29

· Litchfield County: 8

· Middlesex County: 5

· New Haven County: 23

· New London County: 1

· Tolland County: 4

· Windham County: 2

West Hartford's Mayor announced Friday that the town's first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed

According to West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District officials, the resident is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

The Ledge Light Health District announced Friday that the first positive case of COVID-19 in New London County has been confirmed by the Connecticut DPH.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will demand that Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue swiftly approve nutritional waivers Connecticut has submitted to the USDA as a result of COVID-19, that will enable food banks to provide necessary food to Connecticut residents.

Blumenthal is also demanding the USDA help implement the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This legislation includes $400 million in additional aid for families and food banks to provide emergency food for low-income residents and seniors. The USDA should state how much Connecticut will receive and when it will receive those funds.

From the Town of East Hartford: "As anticipated, we are beginning to receive confirmation from the Connecticut Department of Public Health of positive cases of COVID-19 among East Hartford residents.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 in East Hartford have been expected as community transmission of the virus has been occurring in the area,” said Jim Cordier, Health Director for the East Hartford Health Department.

The East Hartford Health Department will work with the individuals to ensure all appropriate CDC guidance is followed to limit any potential for exposure to others

The Town of East Hartford’s main objective is to continue to keep residents safe and slow the spread of the virus."

Bristol Health employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Hospital sent out a letter to its staff that one of its employees has tested positive for the virus.

The statement read:

" We have identified a Bristol Health employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee has been notified, as well as all co-workers and patients that this person might have been in contact with. We have been working closely with the Bristol-Burlington Health Department to ensure we are following all CDC recommendations in terms of exposure. This employee is now at home on self-quarantine. As a reminder, handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distancing are the best methods to decrease transmission."

Bristol will be starting a mandatory Employee Surveillance Process/Screenings starting March 21 at 5:15 am.

Portland confirms first case of COVID-19

The town was made aware that the resident tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. The Governor announced Friday that 194 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

March 19

159 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Connecticut

Governor Lamont announced Thursday that there were 63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Connecticut since Wednesday. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 159.

As of March 19, three people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Democratic Representative has confirmed cases of COVID-19

State legislators received a letter Thursday, saying that one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19

Rep. Jane Garibay sent an email out to her fellow legislators saying that she tested positive for it. She went on the say she is self-quarantining and resting at home.

Garibay serves Windsor and Windsor Locks.

West Hartford joins municipalities in prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people

The town made the announcement Thursday, that it will also be prohibiting social gatherings of 10 or more people. The order will be implemented on March 20 and be enforced by West Hartford Police.



Mayor Shari Cantor stated: “Each day the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly in Connecticut and it is undoubtedly here in West Hartford. This executive order is a life-saving measure as we have to take every precaution available to us to slow the spread of this deadly disease. I call upon all members of the West Hartford community to do everything in their power to assist us in this effort.”

These gatherings included community, civic, and sporting events; plays or live performances; and religious, spiritual, or worship gatherings.

Trinity Health Of New England has activated a COVID-19 hotline

Trinity Health Of New England has activated a COVID-19 hotline for the community, staffed by clinicians to provide updated information and answers to frequently asked questions. The hotline number is 1-888-786-2790 and it is available every day from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm.

Windsor Locks confirms first case of COVID-19

The first resident of Windsor Locks was confirmed to have COVID-19 by North Central Connecticut Health Department. The resident is a 39-years-old.

Windsor Locks First Selectman Chris Kervick stated, “We have been preparing for this for several weeks and although the notification of a confirmed case here saddens us, we were not surprised to receive it. We will continue to work closely with the State Department of Health and the North Central Health Department. Our primary objective is to keep residents safe and to slow the transmission of the virus.”

Enfield announces first case of COVID-19

The town manager made the announcement through his Facebook page. The person is 26 years old.

“We have been watching the transmission of COVID-19 through the state and were expecting this”, stated Mayor Ludwick.

The mayor said that more information will be released through social media and press releases.

Waterbury partially closing municipal buildings

Mayor Neil O'Leary said Thursday that due to social distancing and the safety of the city's residents and personnel, Waterbury City Hall, the Chase Municipal Building, and the Jefferson Square Office Building will be partially closed. This will start on March 23.

O'Leary encouraged residents to conduct their business over the phone or the internet whenever possible. A police officer will be outside the first floor of the city hall to answer immediate questions. For more information, click here.

Major city mayors sign declarations to limit gatherings to 10 or less

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Hamden Mayor Curt Leng, and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, each signed emergency orders in which would prohibit gatherings of more than ten individuals. The orders largely mirror Governor Lamont’s previous order limiting social and recreational activities to fifty people but reduce the total number to a maximum of ten.

Social gatherings in the order include but are not limited to, community, civic, leisure, and sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; movie screenings; plays or performances, conventions, and similar activities. The order further states that this provision shall not apply to childcare centers caring for more than twelve children of health care providers and first responders.

Hoy, la Ciudad de Hartford anunció que a partir del viernes 20 de marzo del 2020, se prohibirán las reuniones sociales y recreativas de más de diez personas en la Ciudad. Las actividades sociales y recreativas incluyen, pero no se limitan a: eventos comunitarios, cívicos, deportivos; obras de teatro o actuaciones en vivo; así como reuniones religiosas, espirituales o de adoración. A principios de esta semana, los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades emitieron una guía de que todos los eventos de diez o más personas deberían cancelarse. La orden de emergencia se extiende hasta el 30 de abril del 2020, pero puede modificarse, extenderse o cancelarse en cualquier momento, y está disponible aquí.

4 Hartford officers test positive for COVID-19

Four Hartford Police officers, who returned from personal international travel on March 10th and were asked not to return to work upon their arrival in the United States, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Mayor's office

The city said effective Friday, March 20, 2020, social and recreational gatherings of more than ten people will be prohibited in the city. The social and recreational activities include, but are not limited to: community, civic, and sporting events; plays or live performances; as well as religious, spiritual, or worship gatherings. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance that all events of ten or more people should be cancelled. The emergency order runs through April 30, 2020, but may be modified, extended, or terminated at any time, and it is available here.

"The officers were on personal leave and traveled to Spain, which was not on the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) list of countries with a coronavirus advisory at that time. Despite the fact that Spain was still not included in CDC advisories at the time of their return, the City of Hartford and the Hartford Police Department asked those officers not to return to work for a fourteen-day period. A fifth officer was in contact off-duty with one of the officers prior to receiving the test results, and that officer is now at home and will be tested. At this point, none appear to have significant symptoms and are self-isolated at home."

City officials are also working to provide shelter for the homeless population who may need to be isolated.

Jackson Labs will begin COVID-19 testing

Jackson Laboratories in Farmington will begin Covid-19 testing starting next week. They are not a collection site but will be able to add an additional 150 tests a day, focusing on ramping up their testing capabilities in the coming days.

CEO Of UConn Health Andrew Agwunob said: "It's not just about testing today, but also research tomorrow (regarding COVID-19)."

The partnership between UConn Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Jackson Laboratories should be able to provide a new ability to test 150 tests a day. The capacity for testing by Jackson Labs is expected to increase in a short time as more employees are hired and equipment is sent in.

Jackson Labs say they are also developing mice to send to other medical science labs to test for vaccines and medications for therapies.

It was stated the more people stay home, practice social distancing, the easier a time it will be for medical professionals and labs to ramp up their medical supplies and testing capabilities.

Dean of School of Medicine. We are pleased and proud to be part of this new initiative. It represents a much-needed source for patients and healthcare workers. We are making preparations for any test.

91-year-old New Canaan man is state's 2nd COVID-19 death

March 18

Governor Lamont announces first death due to COVID-19

The first deadly case of COVID-19 in Connecticut was announced on March 18. Governor Lamont said that the man was in his 80's and was already admitted to Danbury Hospital. He was a resident of Ridgefield.

“It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life. I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time," said Lamont.

The Governor held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There was a brief moment of silence for the man.

Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona said at the press conference that school is not canceled. Agencies will seek waivers for standardized testing. The SAT will provide more information.

As of March 18, 97 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A county-by-county breakdown of the total positive cases statewide includes:

Fairfield County: 69

Hartford County: 11

Litchfield County: 5

MiddlesexCounty: 1

New Haven County: 10

Tolland County: 1

Aer Lingus delays flight through April 15

The airliner said on March 17, due to new US entry restrictions, flights to and from Hartford between March 17 and April 15 are canceled.

Wells Fargo Bank employee in Bloomfield test positive for COVID-19

State Representative Bobby Gibson posted on Facebook Wednesday that an employee at the bank tested positive for COVID-19. The bank has been closed and is being cleaned.

Department of Labor suspends in-person visits to American Job Centers

The DOL said Wednesday that they are suspending in-person visits five American Job Centers across the state, as well as their offices in Wethersfield.

“Temporarily closing the American Job Centers is clearly the prudent action to take to protect our customers and staff,” Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said. “We recognize that this will cause some inconvenience for our customers, but they should be assured that we are fully prepared to assist them through other means during this evolving situation.”

The centers include Hartford, Bridgeport, Waterbury. Hamden, and Montville.

Signs have been posted at the centers directing customers to:

Go to www.filectui.com to file for unemployment benefits using a personal computer, tablet or Smartphone, and to access a detailed unemployment FAQ for workers and employers.

to file for unemployment benefits using a personal computer, tablet or Smartphone, and to access a detailed unemployment FAQ for workers and employers. Visit the DOL Online Assistance Center at www.filectui.com

Ask unemployment questions via Live Chat at www.filectui.com

Submit general questions to dol.webhelp@ct.gov

New Haven update

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said there are four cases of COVID -19 in the city and one possible case.

Elicker said one person was diagnosed with symptoms in a Department of Corrections halfway house earlier on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Others in the facility who may have had contact were identified and are in isolation.

The city announced plans to assist the homeless population. Hotel rooms will be rented for those currently in shelters.

If a homeless person needs to be isolated, the city will have up to 75 beds available in a local high school.

Elicker said that school nurses are helping to evaluate procedures at group homes.

He also said there had been no descision reached on implementing a shelter in place order as has been done in some larger cities.

Norwalk updates

Norwalk Police announced that Elmcrest Terrace at Route 1 will be closed to incoming traffic until further notice. Additionally, on-street parking will be restricted. Signs and barricades have been posted. This change in the traffic pattern is in place to accommodate the COVID-19 testing center at Norwalk Hospital.

Southington Police Department has implemented new measures to keep first responders and citizens healthy and safe. Learn more.

Access Health CT has announced a special enrollment period. Learn more here.

Hartford HealthCare announces new visitor restrictions and limits on elective surgeries.

March 17

Connecticut Post Mall will close March 19. The mall will remain close and reopen based on guidance from health officials.

Boarding school student in Madison tests positive for COVID-19

A letter was sent out to Grove School parents Tuesday night that a New York-based student tested positive for COVID-19. The school took precautions by closing early for spring break. The student was isolated and immediately sent home. The letter then reminded parents to be aware and to limit physical with people outside their family.

State of Connecticut update

Lamont says 68 people in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Lamont said he wants to make sure the cost of testing is covered.

Officials said the testing is expanding.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the total positive cases statewide includes:

· Fairfield County: 48

· Hartford County: 7

· Litchfield County: 5

· New Haven County: 8

Lamont signed another executive order Tuesday. The order will modify the previously waived 180-days school year. This accounts for the potential impact on schools that may have longer-term cancellation of in-school classes.

It also allows schools that reopen in the spring of 2020, to close school on their scheduled end dates. Schools that continue to educated their students will qualify.

Westfarms reduces hours

Westfarms is temporarily reducing its operating hours as follows:

Monday – Saturday: 11AM -7PM

Sunday: Noon – 6PM





Interval House update:

Our 24-hour crisis hotline remains fully operational, offering immediate and compassionate support to callers;

Our Safe House continues to provide refuge and support to clients and their families, including all meals to residents while school and workplaces are closed;

All community victims’ advocates (law enforcement, immigration and satellite) will work remotely, conducting meetings with clients over the phone;

Court advocates will work remotely from home with one advocate physically in the Hartford and Manchester criminal court coordinating services;

Support groups and any other in-person meetings by clients and staff are suspended with phone counseling offered to clients who need it.

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Safe Connect, CT’s domestic violence resource hub and 24/7 hotline, is available via CALL, CHAT & EMAIL. Advocates are available 24/7 whether you just need someone to listen or you want to think through available options to help keep you safe (e.g. create a safety plan that works during the COVID-19 outbreak). Visit CTSafeConnect.org, call 888.774.2900 or email SafeConnect@ctcadv.org. Safe Connect advocates are 80% bilingual in English & Espanol, while chat and email can respond to multiple languages.

CCADV’s 18 Member Organizations are offering ongoing counseling, risk assessment, legal advocacy and safety planning over the phone. Advocates are available to assist with legal advocacy over the phone and at courthouses to the extent that they remain open.







Bloomfield Public Schools’ families can now pick up free bagged breakfast and lunch meals together in one stop.

Pick-ups are Monday through Friday, at Carmen Arace school, 390 Park Avenue from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; and from noon to 1 p.m. (You will have to leave your car briefly to pick up the meals.)

Ellington town offices to close to the public; however, employees will still be reporting to work and will be able to answer questions and assist residents via phone and email. Please read on for specific department updates. Click here for full staff phone directory. Email addresses can be found on each department page.

Greenwich Concours d'Elegance has been canceled for 2020. The event is one of the premier classic vehicle shows and auctions in the country.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union implements drive-thru only service, other changes amid virus outbreak. More here

Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury offers mobile COVID-19 testing

The Connecticut Department of Health has approved Saint Mary's Hospital's mobile clinic to go live today.

The mobile center will test patients for COVID-19.

The clinic will open today, March 17 and will operate seven days a week fro 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More here.

Wethersfield Public Schools offer free lunches, breakfast

Wethersfield Public Schools and Chartwell Dining Services will provide free breakfasts and lunches to students affected by the school closure.

Beginning Monday, children and parents/guardians can go to Wethersfield High School between 11 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday to pick up a prepared lunch, along with a breakfast for the next day.

Those wanting the meals will enter and exit the high school via the community entrance near the pool. Three lunch options will be available to accommodate most food allergies and sensitivities.

Hamden closes childcare centers that provide services for more than 12 children.

Mayor Curt Balzano Leng, following the positive example taken Monday by the City of New Haven, and which is supported by the Quinnipiac Valley Health District Director, has issued an emergency order to close any childcare center in Hamden providing child care services for more than 12 children.

The order allows certain exemptions, mainly pertaining to Child Care Facilities providing services to the children of medical professionals, which are needed so they can continue providing the extensive and increasingly arduous tasks of providing medical treatment to all who need and will need it.

March 16

Governor Lamont says Danbury Hospital at capacity

Lamont said Monday evening that Danbury Hosptial was at capacity and that 200 nurses are on furlough because they were in contact with patients who had COVID-19. Lamont said that if he could test those nurses for the virus, he could get them back to work. He expressed his concern over the lack of testing kits in the state.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton disagreed with Lamont's numbers.

Lamont later clarified his statement by saying the Nuvance Health System has 200 employees who have been staying at home because they may have come in contact with COVID-19. Nuvance Health has hospitals in Sharon, New Milford, Norwalk, and Danbury, as well as New York. Lamont said, "Danbury now has capacity to conduct alternate site testing. It’s another system responding to this growing health emergency."

Department of Social Services to close field offices

Social Services staff will continue to provide services but all field offices will be closed to public starting March 17. Customers can access benefits and application information online or clicking here. or 1-855-6-CONNECT. For more information, please visit www.ct.gov/dss/fieldoffices. Thank you, and please also visit www.ct.gov/coronavirus for latest State of Connecticut updates.

Blue Back Square reduces hours and remains open

The West Hartford square will reduce its hours starting March 17 until further notice.

The temporary hours are:

Monday - Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restaurants and stores hours will vary.

Stop & Shop to modify hours

Stop & Shop is adjusting its hours of operation to 7:30a.m.-8:00p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16.

In addition, beginning this Thursday, March 19, Stop & Shop will create hours specifically geared to accommodate customers 60 and older. From 6am-7:30am, ONLY customers over the age of 60 will be eligible to shop, an age group that the CDC and local health officials say are most vulnerable.

Bridgeport city offices closed until Friday

Mayor Ganim announced all City of Bridgeport government offices will be closed and nonessential services will be suspended until Friday, March 20th, 2020. This closure announcement is a precaution to maximize social distancing to protect staff and residents from the spread and contraction of COVID-19.

The Mayor’s office will operate as usual but with minimal staffing and employees working remotely. Police, Fire, Emergency Management, and other public safety and essential services continue to remain operational.

A list of City Departments with staff email addresses available at https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/default.aspx.

Bloomfield Public Schools announces meal pickup

Bloomfield Public Schools is closed indefinitely. Free pick up meals are available Monday through Friday for Bloomfield children. Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch from noon-1 p.m., at Carmen Arace School.

Probate Courts open, eFiling available for all case types

The Office of the Probate Court Administrator confirmed that the state’s 54 Probate Courts and 6 Regional Children’s Probate Courts are continuing court operations while taking steps to protect the health and safety of the public and court personnel.

The system is seeking to minimize person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 outbreak, and it is recommended that individuals access the courts’ online user guides in English and Spanish and register for the eFiling system if they are a party to a probate case. eFiling allows parties to file petitions, make payments and conduct most types of Probate Court business electronically on a 24/7 basis.

Hamden to close town offices to public

In response to COVID-19, the Town of Hamden is closing all municipal buildings and departments to the public for a minimum of two weeks, effective 3:00 p.m., March 16th, Mayor Curt Balzano Leng announced.

For services offered at Town Hall, Hamden employees will work their normal weekday schedule from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and be available by phone and email. Visit the city website for the phone numbers and email addresses of each department and employee.

Fairfield to close parks, beaches

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said Monday all public parks, beaches and facilities including Lake Mohegan Trails, Cascades, all public open recreational spaces, the public golf courses, will be closed effective March 16.

West Hartford town offices to close through Wednesday

All Town Hall offices will be closed through Wednesday, March 18, and are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday, March 19 with only essential staff.

Latest numbers in state

Since Sunday, 15 more #Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total positive tests in our state to 41.

This includes:

- Fairfield County: 29

- Hartford County: 4

- Litchfield County: 4

- New Haven County: 4

AHL suspends play

The American Hockey League has advised its clubs that the indefinite suspension of AHL play will not be lifted before May.

The League is recommending that teams facilitate the return of AHL players to their primary residences.

MDC to waive late fees

The Metropolitan District Commission announced Monday they will waive late fees for bills. . All other options for customers to pay their bills remain available, including the call center at (860) 278-7850 or online at www.themdc.org. MDC plans to keep Hartford area recreation areas.

Westport announces 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19

The onset of the COVID-19 virus has introduced a public health crisis to Westport. Executive Director of the Westport Weston Public Health Department Mark Cooper, has advised that of the 31 Westport residents recently tested for the presence of the COVID-19 virus, 20 tested positive for the virus.

Milford resident tests positive

A Milford resident tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home,” said City of Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph. “The Milford Health Department is working with the CT Department of Public Health to identify and notify potential contacts that may have been exposed."

DMV Commissioner announces executive team member at Wethersfield office has tested positive for COVID-19

Connecticut DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane Monday announced that an executive team member who works within the agency’s Wethersfield office has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee holds an administrative position and does not service the general public visiting the DMV for transactions. The person has not been to work since Tuesday, March 10 and is currently at home recovering. Individuals at the agency who may have come into contact with this person have been notified and are also self-monitoring in their respective homes for 14 days. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, the Wethersfield DMV office will be closed through Wednesday, March 18, to allow for a deep cleaning and will reopen on Thursday, March 19.

Adams Hometown Markets to host Heart of the Community Hour

Between 7-8 AM daily, the store will be creating a safer space for Seniors, First Responders and Immunocompromised Individuals to purchase without the general public. More >>

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo temporarily closes effective March 17 as a public health precaution

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo today announced plans to temporarily close the Zoo, effective Tuesday, March 17, as a public health precaution. All education and public programs are canceled or postponed. The City of Bridgeport and state of Connecticut leaders have called on businesses to close to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following declarations of public health emergencies in Connecticut and the United States. More >>

UConn cancels athletic competitions for the remainder of Spring

UConn athletics announced its decision to cancel all athletics competitions for the remainder of the spring season.

Last week, UConn announced that it had suspended all spring sports competitions indefinitely and today’s move to cancel competitions was done in conjunction with guidance from public health experts and UConn leadership.

East Hartford closes town buildings to the public

Starting at noon on Monday all town buildings, including the East Hartford Town Hall will be closed to the public. Staff will continue to report to work at this time. A partial activation of the Emergency Operation Center will begin at noon Monday.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees and the community are my main priority,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc. “It is imperative that these procedures are in place to limit exposure risks.”

Governors say bars, restaurants, casinos, will close in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut on Monday night.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, and Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey today announced a regional approach to combatting the novel coronavirus – or COVID-19 – throughout the tri-state area.

These uniform standards will limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people effective 8 PM tonight. This follows updated guidance that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued yesterday recommending the cancellation or postponement of in-person events consisting of 50 people or more.

The three governors also announced that restaurants and bars that serve food will temporarily be required to move to take-out and delivery services only. Bars that do not serve food will be required to temporarily close. These measures will take effect at 8 PM tonight.

Finally, the three governors said they will temporarily close movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, and similar public workout facilities and studios. New York and New Jersey will close commercial casinos effective at 8PM tonight. Governor Lamont will do the same for the state’s physical off-track betting facilities, noting their willingness to voluntarily close. In addition, Governor Lamont and Governor Cuomo are strongly urging their tribal partners to close tribal casinos.

This uniform approach to social distancing is meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

New Haven Public Schools announce food distribution sites

Due to the closure of schools, food distribution sites will be open for both breakfast and lunch pick up Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.Familys of students will be instructed to go to the site nearest to their residence.

To view a map of NHPS school distributions sites, follow this link

Shore Line East and Hartford Line has service change

Beginning today, the following trail schedule changes will go into effect:

Shore Line East

○ Shore Line East will operate on a weekend schedule 7 days per week

○ Additional trains will be added to the schedule from Monday through Friday, including:

■ Westbound Service (To New Haven):

● 3609 departing New London at 5:24 AM

● 3615 departing Old Saybrook at 7:48 AM

● 3647 departing Old Saybrook at 4:27 PM

■ Eastbound Service (To Old Saybrook):

● 3630 departing New Haven at 3:25 PM

○ Shore Line East through-trains to/from Stamford will not operate during this time. Customers must transfer to/from New Haven Line trains at New Haven Union Station.

Hartford Line:

○ Hartford Line will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days per week

○ Additionally, Amtrak Train 143, departing Springfield at 6:00 AM, and Amtrak Train 146, departing New Haven Union Station at 9:54 PM, will not operate

March 15

Governor Ned Lamont issued executive orders on Sunday that will result in schools around the state to be officially closed by end of business on Monday.

Lamont said the 250 limit on crowds is too high, should be down to 150.

New Haven and Hartford make announcements

New Haven announced a state of emergency and Hartford has announced they will shut down city services for two days.

CT woman tests positive for coronavirus in Florida

A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

TheaterWorks cancels shows

TheaterWorks is canceling all shows and events as of Monday March 16. This includes all remaining performances of EVERY BRILLIANT THING as well as our upcoming production of THE CAKE. The anticipate re-opening our doors in early June

Limiting occupancy in New Haven

An order to limit occupancy in New Haven takes effect on Sunday.

"The City will require the following establishments, with a capacity of sixteen or more, to halve their occupancy: motion picture theatres, symphony and concert halls, television and radio studios admitting an audience and theatres, banquet halls, casinos, nightclubs, restaurants, cafeterias, and similar dining facilities (including commercial kitchens), taverns and bars. The occupancy emergency order will be enforced by the New Haven Fire Department. The emergency order will take effect on Sunday, March 15, 2020."

UConn Health officials said a man in his 50s from Hartford has tested positive for coronavirus after being treated and released Sunday. He is recovering in isolation at home.

Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury has implemented new restrictions on visitation, effective March 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. These restrictions are in place for the protection of our patients and colleagues.

Saint Mary’s Hospital will be closed to visitors, with the exception of compassionate visits, with a limit of one visitor per patient.

Compassionate visits include:

· Labor & Delivery

· Hospice Care

· Pediatric Care

· A companion for outpatient surgeries, procedures, and facilitation of care

MARCH 14

An additional nine Connecticut residents have tested positive, including seven more cases in Fairfield County and one case each in Hartford County and New Haven County – the first cases detected in each of those counties.

This brings the total number of positive cases reported in Connecticut to 20.

In a letter to colleagues, Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom confirmed Saturday that chief nursing executive, Beth Beckman has self-isolated at home after testing positive.

According to the notice, several patients across YNHH's Health System have tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief clinical officer at YNHH, Dr. Thomas Balcezak has also been exposed to COVID-19.

Borgstrom noted that Balcezak tested negative and has no symptoms, however, he is self-quarantined at home for the next 14 days due to his wife’s positive test.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced Saturday the first positive case of coronavirus in a Norwalk resident.

According to officials, the case involves a male in his 40s.

Officials say the resident has been in contact with health officials. No further details about him could be provided.

Stratford officials said they are awaiting COVID-19 test results on a student from Stratford High School. The student's symptoms meet clinical criteria, and physicians have ruled out influenza, strep, or other diseases. They reported no knowledge of being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Results may take a few days. Meanwhile, the Stratford Health Department is asking that SHS students, faculty and staff stay at home and monitor themselves for symptoms.

MARCH 13

Governor Lamont held a press conference at 4 p.m. Friday to provide the public the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the state's website, 11 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight cases were confirmed to be from Fairfield County and three cases are from Litchfield County.

Late Friday night, the Mayor of Hartford confirmed another confirmed case form the Hartford area.

The Department of Education has successfully received a waiver from the Department of Agriculture allowing students to collect meals if their schools are closed.

The state is working with small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The DECD will defer loan payments from all Small Business Express loans for three months.

Additional details include:

The Small Business Express program has approximately 800 outstanding loans with an aggregate loan balance of approximately $110 million.

The average loan has a five-year remaining term.

Approximately $5 million in loan payments will be deferred.

The state agency is making efforts to accommodate other businesses with DECD loans that are being impacted.

DEEP is closing its visitor centers and facilities with State Parks that are open to the public and have a lot of visitors. Some examples include Dinosaur State Park and the Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset State Park.

DEEP is also suspending any large gatherings at the facilities and parks.

You can get more information by clicking here.

Foxwoods Resort Casino cancels events through March 23

The resort said Friday that they are canceling or postponing all scheduled shows through March 23. They will be closing High Stakes Bingo Hall effective Saturday, March 14 and the Rainmaker Buffet effective Monday, March 16. Table games at Rainmaker Casino, Great Cedar Casino, and Fox Tower will also be closed on March 16. Electronic games and Grand Pequot Tower will remain open. Bus transportation to the casino was suspended on March 13.

You can get the latest updates on the casino here.

Bushnell shows postponed until April

The Theater announced Friday that all shows and events through April 30. The company said they have rescheduled as many shows as possible. As soon as there are new event details, customers will be notified.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Bushnell by clicking here.

CLOSURES

CREC Intl Magnet School for Global Citizenship closed indefinitely

CREC Montessori Magnet School closed indefinitely

Pomfret Public Schools closed

Griswold Public Schools All Classes Cancelled

East Granby Schools closed Monday through March 20th

Colchester Public Schools SAT Testing Postponed

Sprague Public Schools closed Monday March 16th through March 27th

Norwich Public Schools and Adult Education closed March 16th through March 27th

Bolton Congregational Church closed for the next two weeks.

American School for the Deaf closed Monday

The Hartford Rib Off postponed until October.

The Hartford Rib Off was set to take place in June, but is now pushed to October 23-24th. For more information, you can head to their website.

Bloomfield Public Schools closed indefinitely, according to a press release.

"This decision was made in consultation with the district's crisis team, local health officials, and state education leaders, said Dr. James Thompson, Bloomfield's Superintendent of Schools. "The safety of our community is our highest priority in dealing with an emerging health crisis such as this."

If there are new developments, the district will communicate with the public via its website

Windsor Public Schools closed Monday through March 27

Shamrock Run in Old Saybrook postponed

The Shamrock 5k Run in Old Saybrook has been postponed over coronavirus concerns. Officials will announce a new day as soon as government officials will give them approval.

Avon Public Schools closed Monday through March 29; March 14 SAT cancelled

Berlin Public Schools closed Monday to the March 27

Naugatuck Public Schools closed through March 27; SAT cancelled

Southington Public Schools closed Monday through March 27

East Haven Public Schools closed

Regional District 8 closed Monday through March 27

Wethersfield Public Schools closed Monday through March 27th

Bolton Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Tolland Public Schools will be closed from Monday through March 27th

Vernon Public Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

Wethersfield Public Schools closed March 16th through March 27th

Bristol Health is expected to open COVID-19 outdoor specimen collection station later today. The stations are located inside the Queen Street entrance of Bristol Hospital. the plan is to have testing for those who present with flu-like symptoms and a written order from their primary care physician for COVID-19 testing.

CTDOT Transit precautions

The Department of Transportation has announced precautions they are taking to protect the safety of customers and employees on transportation services. You can read them here.

Windsor Locks Public Schools will close for two weeks starting Monday for staff (it was already a non-student scheduled day) and Tuesday for students. During the closure, all school buildings will be closed to all extra-curricular events including spring sports practices which are canceled.

Enfield issues State of Emergency pursuant to the Governor's Declaration of Public Health Emergency. The Central Library, Pearl Street Library, Senior Center, and Recreation department will be closed indefinitely. You can learn more here.

U-Haul provides 30 days free storage

U-Haul will be extending 30 days of free self-storage at a U-Haul owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by changes at their colleges due to coronavirus concerns. Learn more here.

Mohegan Sun cancels all events through March 23rd

CCSU update: School officials say the initial individual that prompted a campus shut down yesterday has tested negative for coronavirus. But, they said they are now assessing another situation involving a student presenting with symptoms and whose family member recently returned from travel to a high-risk country.

Monroe Public Schools close Friday, March 13th

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will close until March 29th

The aquarium announces that there has been no known exposure to the virus among Aquarium employees and volunteers or visitors.

Derby Public Schools close starting Friday with plans to return Monday, March 30th.

Petition circulating asking the state to close all schools

Manchester Public Schools close

Manchester Public Schools plan on closing Monday, March 16th. Officials hope that school will reopen in two weeks, but will continue to monitor conditions before confirming a date.

New Fairfield Public Schools close

They ask staff and parents to continue to monitor emails and other forms of communication for updates as they become available. More information here.

State Legislative buildings to be closed until March 30

Democrats and Republican leaders announced that all legislative businesses including committee meetings and public hearings. The Legislative Office Building, State Capitol, and the Old State House will also be closed.

Legislative leaders will meet again in two weeks to determine if more action is necessary.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, Senate President Martin M. Looney, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said:

"In order to continue to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of the public, the General Assembly will postpone all committee meetings, public hearings, and other legislative business until March 30. Over the next two weeks we will continue to discuss amongst each other and determine if any additional action needs to be taken."

Ellington and Enfield schools to close

Both Schools sent out a statement Thursday saying that they will be closed. Ellington said their schools closed starting March 16, while Enfield said schools will be closed March 12. The Ellington superintendent was hopeful school would resume March 30.

Joe Biden cancels trip to Connecticut

FOX61 learned on March 12 that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has canceled his campaign event next week to Hartford. The event was planned to take place at a private home.

State trials suspended for 30 days.

Effective immediately, with the exception of jury trials currently in progress and criminal jury trials necessitated by the filing and granting of a speedy trial motion, all jury trials, civil and criminal, are suspended for the next 30 days.

If jurors have any questions, please contact Jury Administration by:

Going on the Judicial Branch’s website

Speaking with jury administration through the Live Chat feature, or

By calling jury administration at 1-800-842-8175.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts cancelling seven upcoming performances

The following seven Jorgensen Center performances have been cancelled:

Thurs, March 12 Cirque Flip Fabrique

Sat, March 14 The Chieftains

Tues, March 24 Cinderella – Russian National Ballet

Fri, March 27 Kristin Chenoweth

Tues, March 31 Arcis Saxophone Quartet

Thurs, April 2 Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Sat, April 4 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll

Gov. Lamont announced Thursday the 180-day requirement for Connecticut schools has been waived for the academic year.

The governor is joined by state public health officials at the State Armory to provide updates on the state's coronavirus response efforts. During the press conference, it was announced that a child is a confirmed positive case of coronavirus and is home recovering and is a resident of Stratford.

Connecticut DPH officials confirmed three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 95 individuals have been tested at the State Laboratory: 6 positive and 89 negative.

According to DPH, four positive cases were in Fairfield County, while one was from Litchfield County.

Hamden Public schools to close March 13

The school district released a letter through their website Thursday saying they will be joining the other schools across the State, by closing Hamden Schools. All before and after school, along with adult education programs are also canceled. The school district will also be implementing a program similar to its Summer Meals programs to help feed their students. This program starts on March 16, at Hamden High, Hamden Middle, and Church Street Schools. Meals are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Administrative offices will be open starting March 17. Education packets will be sent out to students starting March 18. More updates are expected through their website.

Danbury schools to close until further notice

West Hartford closes some town facilities for two weeks, beginning March 16, 2020

The Town of West Hartford has made the decision to close some town facilities for two weeks as part of its emergency action plan to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. The closures will also allow our custodial staff to do a thorough cleaning of all the public spaces. More >>

West Hartford schools to close Monday

West Hartford Public Schools will be suspending operations at the end of this week, and will be closed starting Monday, March 16. "We will hopefully return to regular operations in two weeks, but that decision will depend on the events at the time," said officials.

New Haven Jewish Community Center to be closed for cleaning

The New Haven Jewish Community Center will be closed for cleaning after member family has contact with patient with positive coronavirus test.

Officials said in a statement, "We were made aware of a JCC family who has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive with Coronavirus. Several people who were with the individual now present with symptoms of illness.

Upon learning of the situation, we immediately sought guidance from the Connecticut State Department of Public Health and consulted with several medical professionals. The health department was encouraged by the measures we have taken thus far to safeguard those in our building and expressed they felt the risk to individuals who have visited the building was low. As such, there is no directive at this time to self-isolate. If you have further questions, please consult with your physician.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have determined to close the building for a deep cleaning at least through Sunday, March 15, 2020."

Hartford's S.A.N.D. School to be closed on Friday

Hartford's Superintendent of School announced that the S.A.N.D. School dismissed early and will be closed tomorrow due to a staff member who has symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Stratford Public Schools to be closed indefinitely after public health officials say a person in town tested positive for COVID-19

Federal courts delay cases

Federal courts in Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven will continue all cases to April 10.

The District of Connecticut courthouses remain open for all other business; however, specific entry protocols have been implemented, limiting access to the District’s courthouses to screen out high-risk persons, such as those who have traveled to China; Italy; New Rochelle, New York; and other high-risk locations in the past 14 days. A related order extends the restrictions to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s offices at 157 Church St., New Haven.

Staff in the District Court Clerk's Office are available by telephone and email (as shown on the Court’s Website), mail will be received, and intake counters remain open for filings.

New Haven and Stratford Public Schools to close Friday

Officials announced Thursday that schools in New Haven and Stratford will be closed on Friday due to concerns about Coronavirus.

New Haven School update

New Haven Health Dir. @MaritzaBondmph says the adult female, suspected of having COVID-19, which resulted in the temporary closure of the Nathan Hale School, does not actually meet the criteria to be tested. She and her family self-quarantining as precaution.

Bridgeport Public Schools to close Friday and stay closed for a week.

Officials ask to check the website as to when the schools will re-open.

Governor confirms fourth case in state resident

Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Thursday the fourth case in a state resident from Stamford.

Fairfield Public Schools will be closed beginning Friday.

Stamford Schools to close Friday

CCSU campus closing immediately

School officials received word that a CCSU student had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for coronavirus. The school's campus will be closed immediately. Faculty, staff, and students are asked to leave campus until further notice. Any questions can be sent to covidupdate@ccsu.edu.

The University of Hartford will extend their Spring Break and move classes online.

The University of Hartford has announced measures they are implementing regarding coronavirus safety. You can read them on their health and wellness page. The school asks if anyone has additional questions to forward them to COVID19@hartford.edu.

City of Bridgeport cancels all St. Patrick's Day activities

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim's office announced Thursday that all St. Patrick's Day activities have been canceled. The cancellation includes the road race, scheduled for this Sunday, and the parade, scheduled for next Tuesday.

The city cites public health and safety.

Old State House in Hartford closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning.

Kidcity Children's Museum in Middletown closes doors they said in a Facebook post. They said while there were no reported illnesses, they will close their doors for the time being. The museum said they will re-open when "it seems right", and that they will continue to pay their staff.

Darien Public Schools have announced they are closing Thursday. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday, March 26th. The closure includes the cancelation of academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities.

UConn moves classes online and announces other restrictions. A virtual town hall will be held Thursday at noon to address students' questions.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, UConn will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery.

will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery. UConn Health will issue separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff by close of business Thursday, March 12.

Health will issue separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff by close of business Thursday, March 12. All students who are able to remain at home or elsewhere following spring break should do so. For those residential students who will remain at UConn during spring break or have no alternative but to return to campus following spring break, Student Affairs/Residential Life will work directly with them to assess needs and ensure accommodation. The Rec Center will be closed, as will other facilities. A dining facility and other essential services will remain open.

during spring break or have no alternative but to return to campus following spring break, Student Affairs/Residential Life will work directly with them to assess needs and ensure accommodation. The Rec Center will be closed, as will other facilities. A dining facility and other essential services will remain open. Effective Saturday, March 14, employees on the Storrs campus, regional campuses, and law school who are able to telecommute should plan to work from home, with the approval of their supervisor, until at least Monday, April 6. Employees must speak to their supervisors in advance to confirm they both agree that the employee is able to telecommute. Further guidance will be provided within the next 24 hours. Employees who cannot telecommute should report to work as scheduled.

Also effective Saturday, March 14, no events larger than 100 people will be permitted on any campus. This includes all events, meetings and performances, which should be canceled or postponed if they involve more than 100 people. Extension faculty who work regularly with groups of people throughout the state on programming may continue to do so, provided the group is fewer than 100 people.

With respect to intercollege athletics, competitions may continue. However, spectators will not be permitted to attend, per guidance from the NCAA, including for tournament games.

Greenwich Public Schools: District closure

Officials say that Greenwich public schools will close Thursday and will remain closed next week. Officials say they have worked with local health officials to reach the decision. They will continue to evaluate the circumstances over the coming days.

Keigwin Middle School closed Thursday and Friday

The Middletown school confirmed that they will be closed today and Friday. They join several other schools and school districts as officials take precautions against the coronavirus.

Gov. Lamont administration provides an update on coronavirus preparedness and response efforts

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Lamont's administration confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient is an elderly gentleman who lives in a private residence in New Canaan and is hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. There is no exposure threat that we can identify, according to Dr. Matthew Cartter DPH.

Connecticut College to move classes online

Connecticut College will transition to online classes starting after spring break and continue until at least April 30. The campus will not be closed and classes are set to begin March 25.

New Haven JCC to close until March 15 for cleaning

The New Haven JCC released a statement saying that its doors will be closed at least through March 15 for a "deep cleaning." Recently, the administration was made aware of family that was in contact with an individual that test positive with the virus. Several people with that said person have symptoms of illness.

Middletown cancels upcoming city events due to coronavirus

Middletown Mayor Benjamin Florsheim's office released a list of upcoming canceled upcoming city events. Some of those events include the Mayor's Ball and the Arts Advocacy Award Ceremony. You can read the full list of cancelations by clicking here.

Mayor Ganim announces all city senior centers to close out of abundance of caution to protect Bridgeport’s most vulnerable population

Mayor Ganim announced today that all city Senior Centers will close until further notice out of an abundance of caution to prevent seniors and our older population from contracting and suffering severe effects of the Coronavirus. After careful assessment of the present situation regarding COVID-19, effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, 2020, all City of Bridgeport Senior Centers will be closed until further notice. This decision to close the centers was made after diligent consideration of our most vulnerable populations being in the category of higher risk. Early data suggests older people are more likely to contract COVID-19 due to lower immune systems and they are more likely to have underlying health conditions. More >>

Hartford to temporarily close senior centers, pause daytime recreation for adults

The City of Hartford announced that effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the four senior centers in the city will be closed until further notice due to the elevated risk coronavirus poses to senior citizens, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The City is working to ensure meal delivery to seniors who eat at the senior centers. In addition, the City will suspend daytime programming for adults at its two recreation centers, which is utilized primarily by retirees, also effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Both of these measures will be re-evaluated after two weeks. If residents are concerned about any symptoms they may have, they should call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline at 860-972-8100 to speak with a clinician. The latest information about coronavirus and guidance for residents is available in English and Spanish at Hartford.gov.

Manchester Community College will move all classes online after spring break. Their website said that this will be the case until at least Sunday, April 5. Campus will remain open for day-to-day functions and staff will be allowed on campus. For students who do not have access to the internet, computer labs will be available. All campus events scheduled between March 14 and April 5 are canceled (no matter the size), including those sponsored by external clients.

New Haven will close Nathan Hale School on Thursday March 12, 2020 and Friday March 13, 2020 due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student under their care attending the school.

Hartford HealthCare Announced “Pilot” Drive-By Testing

There will be a 3pm press conference to showcase the drive-by and Telehealth Testing for COVID-19. More >>

WCSU info on coronavirus response

Western CT State University will be canceling on-campus classes starting this Friday until April 4. Students will take online classes only. The University will be open to conduct business operations only - The reason that the State Universities are doing this is because spring break starts on Friday, the University cannot guarantee that students did not visit prohibited areas.

Westport Schools Closed

We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus. Based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mr. Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport School District will be closed until further notice following today’s regularly scheduled dismissal. This includes all after-school and evening activities, including athletics. We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials.

Lauralton Hall in Milford closes

Lauralton Hall is closed March 11-13. Teaching and learning continues online.