CT Coronavirus Updates: Gov. Lamont says schools likely to remain closed until fall

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut schools are likely to remain closed until fall

Cromwell and South Windsor have reported confirmed cases

Gov. Ned Lamont said the current count of COVID-19 confirmed infections in the state stands at 415 and ten people have died.

March 24

Governor Lamont said on WCBS 880 Tuesday that Connecticut schools will likely not reopen until the fall because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“You just look at Italy and you look at Wuhan province, you see what the life cycle was there and you worry that if people get back too quickly that there’ll be a second iteration of this virus," Lamont said. "So April 20 is the minimum, probably the school year.”

Connecticut State Police Rumor Control

"The CT Covid- 19 Joint Information Center has identified two false rumors today that we are trying to correct:

1. False Rumor: The State Borders and Highways are closed

Fact: The State of Connecticut is not under lockdown; borders are open and will remain open. The public is strongly urged to Stay Safe and Stay Home unless they work in an essential field. State highways remain fully operational. Additionally Rest Areas on I-84 and I-91 remain open 24/7. Service Plazas on I-95, I-395, and the Merritt Parkway remain open 24/7 and will have fuel, bathrooms, convenience stores, and limitted prepared takeout food.

2. False Rumor: There is a state curfew in place.

Fact: No state curfews are in place as a result of Covid-19. At this time, there are absolutely no plans for a state curfew.The public is strongly urged to Stay Safe, Stay Home unless they work in an essential field.

Quinnipiac University salary reductions

The university sent out a statement regarding temporary salary reductions:



“The unprecedented magnitude and impact of this global health crisis require us to take measured steps now to address our new financial reality. We are confident Quinnipiac can weather this crisis, and any adjustments we need to make to budgets or services will be guided by our commitment to soften the human impacts on our students, faculty and staff as much as possible.”

March 23

Connecticut Edge Fitness employee tests positive for COVID-19

The company sent out an email to its members Monday night confirming that one of their employees tested positive for the virus.

The employee taught classes at the Fairfield, Hamden, and Orange locations. They were last at an Edge Club facility on March 11. They are currently better.

The company went on to say that if you were in one of the aforementioned gyms, take the necessary precautions recommended by the CDC.

Edge Fitness was closed on March 16.

Derby announced first confirmed case

The city said that one resident tested positive March 23. The patient is quarantined at home.

Hamden has first confirmed case of COVID-19

The town made the announcement Monday. Mayor Curt Leng said that even though there is a first official case, there are probably more.

"While this positive test was the first official in Hamden, there are certainly more cases here in Town that are yet untested. State Officials explained that we should assume for every one positive case, there are 100 additional people who have the virus who have not yet been identified through testing," said Mayor Leng

State Legislators postpone legislative business until April 13

Legislative leaders said that all legislative business including public hearings and committee meetings were postponed to April 13. The Legislative Office Building, and the Old State House, will be closed.

Legislators will meet during the week of April 6 to see if any more action is necessary.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, Senate President Martin M. Looney, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said:

"The General Assembly will continue to postpone all committee meetings, public hearings, and other legislative business until April 13. Protecting Connecticut residents during this public health emergency is our priority during this time and we will be in constant communication to determine if any further action needs to be taken."

Department of Labor receives over 70,000 unemployment claims

The DOL announced Monday they received more than 72,000 new unemployment claims from 3/13 to 3/20.

Over the weekend, they received 17,000 new claims and on March 23, they received about 10,000 claims.

Below is information for the Department of Labor:

Those with unemployment questions may visit our Online Assistance Center at www.filectui.com

General questions may be submitted to dol.webhelp@ct.gov

Employers with questions may call 860-263-6705 or email DOL.MeritRating@ct.gov for assistance.

New Haven Update

Mayor Justin Elicker said Monday there are 13 verified cases of COVID-19 in New Haven. One person is recovering at the hospital. Three of the cases have a connection to a small substance abuse shelter. Two cases are residents of the shelter and the third is an employee who is connected with the shelter.

Branford confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Today, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive cases of COVID-19 among two Branford residents. These individuals are male and between the ages of 63 and 70 years old.

UTC commits to donate gloves, masks, and suits for healthcare workers

Emotional support line

24 hours a day seven days a week Healthcare Emotional Support Helpline 866-342-6892 being provided by Optum with specially trained mental health specialists that anyone can call.

Get help with:

Managing Stress Levels During Coronavirus Pandemic

How to Cope During a Time of High Uncertainty

Tips and techniques to cope and manage your stress during this challenging time

South Windsor

The town of South Windsor over the weekend confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials say they will conduct thorough contact investigations with both residents, both female and between the age of 18-30.

Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill's Mayor issues video following resident's death. You can watch it here.

Cromwell reports confirmed cases of virus

The Town of Cromwell reported that the State Department of Health confirmed a positive case of COVID-19. One of the positive cases is an 84-year-old man. The health department is asking anyone who tested positive to stay at home until they are proven fever-free for 72 hours (without fever-reducing medications), other symptoms noticeably improve, and it has been at least seven days since symptoms began. Positive cases reported to the health department will be investigated.

Middlesex Health Closes to Visitors

Effective immediately, all Middlesex Health service locations are closed to visitors except for those making compassionate visits. Compassionate visits include visits to see patients receiving end-of-life care and visits to see patients being cared for in the Middlesex Health Pregnancy & Birth Center.

Visitors who make compassionate care visits must be in good health and over the age of 18 unless special permission is granted. When at the hospital, they must wash their hands frequently to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

