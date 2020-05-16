COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in CT, less than 1,000 being treated

Gov. Lamont said earlier this week that the state will carefully move ahead with May 20 planned reopening, as hospitalizations continue downward trend.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont's office provided updates Saturday on Connecticut's response to COVID-19.

According to a release, the updates are as of 2 p.m.

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward in the state and are now under 1,000 people.

A total of 994 residents being treated in CT hospitals currently.

As of May 16, 3,339 people have died due to COVID-19, which is an increase of 54 from Friday.

Additionally, 618 new cases have been reported since yesterday, bringing the state's total to 36,703 people confirmed to have the virus.

Overall, 164,755 tests have been administered in the State of Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont said earlier this week that his administration will carefully move ahead with next week's planned reopening, as hospitalizations continue to decline.