CT COVID-19: Latest state numbers released

April 26

The Governor's office released the latest numbers for COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There were 687 new cases, bringing the total to 25269. As of Sunday, 62 more people had died of COVID-19 related causes.

1766 Patients are currently Hospitalized, down 44. And 2209 more patients tested for COVID-19 for a total of 79811.

Latest COVID-19 numbers in United States and worldwide



There were over 939,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 53,000 deaths in the U.S. and over 200,000 deaths worldwide.

Worldwide, there have been over 2.9 million confirmed cases.



Drive through COVID testing sites in Hartford County

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is hosting COVID-19 drive through testing for pre-screened patients at both its Bristol, CT and West Hartford, CT locations Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. While individuals do not need to be patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care, all patients must complete a medical evaluation through either a Virtual Visit or at a center prior to receiving a COVID-19 test. The testing locations will also be available for essential workers even if they are asymptomatic.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care in Bristol

576 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010