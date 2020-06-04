CT COVID-19 live updates: CDC considers loosening self-isolation guidelines

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Key Facts:

Powerball and Mega Millions to reduce starting jackpot after current jackpots are won

UPDATE: Windsor Locks announced the original report that stated a newborn had tested positive for COVID-19 was an error.

Mayor Bronin announced a new unit inside the Hartford PD that’s dedicated to domestic violence cases and response and reported a 20% increase in domestic violence cases

Electric Boat has 10 confirmed cases, institutes further measures for workers

Hartford HealthCare: “Critical weeks” ahead in fight against COVID-19

Washington State to return 400 ventilators

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town

April 8

CDC considers loosening self-isolation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic, according to the Associated Press.

The public health agency and the White House are considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday.

Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask. That's according to a person familiar with the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

April 7

Governor Lamont signs executive order to allow recent medical graduates to begin practicing

The Governor announced Tuesday that he signed an executive order allowing recent medical school and other medical school graduates who do not have a license, to start practicing in Connecticut's response to COVID-19 for the duration of the " public health and civil preparedness emergency. "

"This is necessary during the emergency period because the ability to take the required exams or other steps to receive a license have been suspended," said Lamont in a press release.

To read the full order issued, click here.

875 new people test positive for COVID-19 Tuesday

Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that an additional 875 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state total to 7,781.

So far, there have been 277 fatalities. According to Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer, 71 of those fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

In addition, 1,308 patients have been hospitalized.

For more information click here.

Big Y Supermarkets to close for Easter and the following day

Due to holidays, weather and other conditions, Big Y location hours may be temporarily adjusted in consideration of our employees and the needs of our customers.

Easter Holiday Hours

Easter Sunday, April 12 & Monday April 13, 2020, All stores will be CLOSED.

Pharmacy will be CLOSED Easter Sunday, April 12 & Monday April 13, 2020.

Table & Vine Flagship Location will be CLOSED Easter Sunday, April 12 & Monday April 13, 2020.

Fresh Acres Market will be CLOSED Easter Sunday, April 12 & Monday April 13, 2020.

Big Y Express Gas Stations will be CLOSED Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Connecticut Lottery announced Tuesday the starting jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions will be reduced as will the amount it will be raised when it rolls over.

The changes will take place after the current jackpots are won. The current jackpots sit at $190 million for Powerball, and $127 million for Mega Millions.

“Both Powerball and Mega Millions previously had minimum starting jackpots of $40 Million. Following a jackpot win, both games will now have a $20 Million reset minimum once a jackpot is won. Both games will also change the minimum increment amount after each jackpot roll; subsequent jackpot increases will be based on sales,” said officials.

Both changes will go into effect no later than April 11.

In an effort to address fairness to players, “advance action” tickets that were purchased under the previously advertised minimum jackpots, the CT Lottery will offer refunds to players who purchased advanced action Powerball and/or Mega Millions tickets before the jackpots were hit.

Bristol Health modifying hours of testing station

Due to the decreasing supply and limited availability of testing kits, Bristol Health will be modifying the hours of operation for its COVID-19 Specimen Collection Station for the foreseeable future.

Starting on Wednesday, April 8, once 40 specimens are collected from drive-up patients, the station will close for the day. The station will continue to open at 8 am, Monday – Saturday. The community can visit www.bristolhealth.org for regular updates on the number of specimens that have been collected so far on that particular day.

The Bristol Health Specimen Collection Station will be closed on Sundays starting on April 12.

Bristol Health was one of the first health systems in Connecticut to launch drive-up specimen collection on March 13. And since then, more than 1,100 collections have taken place and sent out for testing.

Jewish groups team up to deliver kosher meals for Passover

While many are stuck inside of their homes during Passover, Two local organizations are making sure they still receive a meal.

The Jewish Community Foundation and the Jewish Federation came together to deliver 1500 kosher meals.

Those meals went to the elderly, Holocaust survivors, people who are homebound and also those who are financially struggling.

They spent the day delivering to families in the Greater Hartford region.

The two organizations have created the “Jewish Hartford Rapid Relief and Recovery Fund” to help those in need during this pandemic.

If you would like to donate to the fund, or are in need your self, click here.

Two state parks closed

Seaside State Park in Waterford and Kent Falls State Park are closed to ensure social distancing. The DEEP said visitors cannot park outside and walk in. Please visit DEEP's website for 100+ alternatives

South Windsor police close park

From the South Windsor police: The Rye Street Park will be closed to the public until further notice. There have been issues there with people not using the park appropriately in accordance with the current guidelines that are in place. Once the park is re-opened we will let the public know ASAP.

Waterbury updated numbers on positive cases

At this time, 343 people in Waterbury have tested positive with COVID-19 and the death toll has risen to 13.

MLB season may open in Arizona

People familiar with the discussion tell The Associated Press that putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic. Ideas are still in the early stage. Arizona’s advantage is 10 spring training ballparks plus the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field all within about 50 miles.

Scott Boras, baseball’s most prominent agent, said it might be the quickest method to start play.

April 6

1,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that 1,231 have tested positive for the virus, bring the state total to 6,906. Out of that number, 206 people have died.

Fairfield County has the most cases and death with 3,719 and 101 respectively, followed by New Haven with 1,468 cases and 41 deaths, and then Hartford County with 882 positive cases and 31 deaths.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality and data broken down by age, gender, race, and other factors, visit ct.gov/coronavirus.

Electric Boat has 10 confirmed cases, institutes further measures for workers

Electric Boat President Kevin Graney, who himself has tested positive for COVID-19, told employees on Monday that there are now a total of 10 confirmed cases among the workforce.

Graney said of the latest cases, one worker was last on company property on March 13. The other had been out since April 2, but has had minimal contact with others.

He also said the company enabled over 2,000 employees to work from home and adjusted work schedules to spread out employees on site.

Graney said the PCU Vermont (Pre commissioned unit) will undergo an INSURV trial and the rollout of the PCU Oregon this week.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford Healthcare said in a Monday briefing that officials are seeing about a 10-15% increase everyday in the number of patients who are COVID-19 positive or persons under investigation, or PUI.

Dr. Kumar also explained when a “peak” can be expected in Connecticut, and said currently their predictions are slightly different than what has been presented at the national level.

“We think we are going to hit the peak in Connecticut sometime at the end of April and first week of May… sometime around the 5th or 6th of May,” said Dr. Kumar.

Washington State to return 400 ventilators

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington.

Washington state has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

April 5

State releases new numbers on COVID-19 cases, deaths

Governor Ned Lamont's office announced that an additional 399 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,675. To date, more than 23,270 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 1,142 patients have been hospitalized. The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 189.

The governor also signed an executive order that enacts the following:

Protection from civil liability for actions or omissions in support of the state’s COVID-19 response : Protects health care professionals and health care facilities, including nursing homes and field hospitals, from lawsuits for acts or omissions undertaken in good faith in support of the state’s COVID-19 response. State statutes already provide similar protections for other first responders, including police, firefighters, and EMS.

: Protects health care professionals and health care facilities, including nursing homes and field hospitals, from lawsuits for acts or omissions undertaken in good faith in support of the state’s COVID-19 response. State statutes already provide similar protections for other first responders, including police, firefighters, and EMS. Financial protections for the uninsured and people covered by insurance who receive out-of-network health care services during the public health emergency: Protects those who are uninsured and those who are insured and are treated by an out-of-network emergency services health care provider from surprise bills and other significant costs. This will ensure that individuals receiving care are not being financially burdened.

Ethan Allen lays off 70% of workforce

Furniture retailer Ethan Allen said it will furlough of approximately 70% of its global workforce.

Officials said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO will forego his salary through June 30 and has instituted a salary reduction of up to 40% for all senior management and up to 20% for other salaried employees through June 30, 2020. The Company’s Board of Directors will reduce their cash compensation by 50% through June 30, 2020.

As noted earlier, the Company will pay its affected associates through April 2, 2020. In addition, impacted

Employees will continue to receive enrolled benefits for up to 2 months.

New Haven to inspect grocery stores for compliance on social distancing

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Sunday that the city will send out health inspectors to grocery stores to insure they are complying with the Governor's orders on capacity and social distancing.

Elicker said the inspectors would shut stores down if they were not following the guidelines.

The Mayor said as of Sunday, there were 241 cases of COVID-19 and nine fatalities. The cases ranges in age from one-year-old to 93-years-old. The latest fatalities ranged in age from 43 to 93. All the cases had either underlying conditions or were elderly, according to officials.

April 4

Governor Lamont has provided updates Saturday as Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus.

Since Friday, there have been an additional 362 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 5,276, according to Lamont.

165 fatalities have resulted from the disease in Connecticut.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, 22,029 patients have been tested in Connecticut and 1,033 patients have been hospitalized.

Gov. Lamont also announced FEMA has approved the state's request to include domestic violence survivors in non-congregate housing guidelines.

“Ensuring safe housing for survivors of domestic violence in locations that are less congested than what many of the locations that typically offer these services usually provide is critical at this time, and I thank FEMA for approving our request to cover these services,” Governor Lamont said.

Additionally, Connecticut’s schools have served more than one million meals under emergency programs, according to Lamont.

A total of 128 school districts are serving meals at 407 locations.

Click here for the most up-to-date information from state officials on COVID-19, including an FAQ and other guidance and resources, residents are encouraged to visit.