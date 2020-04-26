CT COVID-19 Live Updates: Connecticut surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

April 27

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provide updates on New York's response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that some parts of the state will not be able to reopen on May 15th, when the state's "Pause Order," expires. However, Governor Cuomo did say some regions might be able to open, but there are many considerations that would need to be taken into account.

Governor Cuomo also announced a total of 337 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours. He said that number is "still tragically high," but on the decline over the past few days. Governor Cuomo said there are nearly 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus every day, but the hospitalization rate is flat, which could be a result of the weekend.

Governor Cuomo also revealed preliminary results from a statewide antibody survey of 7,500 people, which suggests 14.9% of the state is positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Gov. Lamont, Sen. Blumenthal encourage people to donate blood

Today at 12:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will visit the Connecticut Police Academy to encourage residents who are healthy to donate blood. The Connecticut State Police and the Red Cross are hosting a blood drive at the Police Academy from noon until 6:00 p.m.

The Red Cross encourages individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign-up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor information form on RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Foodshare food distribution in East Hartford continues

Foodshare's free food distribution returned to Rentschler Field this morning to support families in Hartford and Tolland counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And new this morning: Face masks will also be distributed at the site.

For those who are not able to drive to East Hartford, Foodshare also has mobile sites where people can go pick up food.

April 26

The Governor's office released the latest numbers for COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There were 687 new cases, bringing the total to 25269. As of Sunday, 62 more people had died of COVID-19 related causes.

1766 Patients are currently Hospitalized, down 44. And 2209 more patients tested for COVID-19 for a total of 79811.

“When you take a broad look at the data over the last two weeks, we’ve shown that we can flatten the curve and control the spread of this virus through kinds of social distancing measures that we’ve implemented – but we are not out of the woods yet,” Governor Lamont said. “When it comes creating an action plan on the steps we should take next, our primary objective needs to focus on not causing any harm to the progress we have made so far, otherwise our infection and hospitalization rates will go right back up.

Latest COVID-19 numbers in United States and worldwide



There were over 939,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 53,000 deaths in the U.S. and over 200,000 deaths worldwide.

Worldwide, there have been over 2.9 million confirmed cases.



Drive through COVID testing sites in Hartford County

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is hosting COVID-19 drive through testing for pre-screened patients at both its Bristol, CT and West Hartford, CT locations Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. While individuals do not need to be patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care, all patients must complete a medical evaluation through either a Virtual Visit or at a center prior to receiving a COVID-19 test. The testing locations will also be available for essential workers even if they are asymptomatic.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care in Bristol

576 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010