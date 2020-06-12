x
CT COVID-19 live updates: State leads nation in adoption of exposure apps

Dec. 6

Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

 An Associated Press analysis finds that new smartphone technology for alerting people about possible exposure to the coronavirus has been slow to catch on. The notification system, designed by Apple and Google and praised by security experts for protecting user privacy, is only available in 18 states and territories. And adoption remains low. 

In Connecticut, the most successful state so far, only about 1 in 5 residents have opted into the notifications. Public health officials are struggling to get the word out amid rampant COVID-19 misinformation. User privacy concerns, tech issues, and political polarization are also keeping the number of downloads low.