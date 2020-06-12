CT COVID-19 live updates: State leads nation in adoption of exposure apps

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut

Dec. 6

Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

An Associated Press analysis finds that new smartphone technology for alerting people about possible exposure to the coronavirus has been slow to catch on. The notification system, designed by Apple and Google and praised by security experts for protecting user privacy, is only available in 18 states and territories. And adoption remains low.