CT COVID-19 live updates: UConn lists 28 new cases

Key Facts

Nov. 15

UConn announced Sunday that there were 14 new on-campus positives and 14 new off-campus positives. Seven of the 28 were already in medical quarantine.

Twenty-three of the 28 were identified through 740 surveillance tests, part of the larger initiative currently under way to test all on-campus students before they leave campus Friday for Thanksgiving break.

New positive cases among Storrs on-campus (residential) students: 14

New positive cases among Storrs off-campus students: 1 4

New positive cases among employees/affiliates: 0

Students in isolation on campus with positive and/or symptomatic cases: 58

Confirmed positive Storrs residential student cases this semester (cumulative): 303

Positive and/or symptomatic students who have recovered and left isolation after treatment from Student Health and Wellness: 381

Current positive test rate among UConn Storrs residential students: 1.16 percent

The dashboard also contains a link to daily and historical student testing data.

The following schools are on remote learning as of Monday, Nov. 16

Barnum

Blackham

Columbus

Edison

Fairchild Wheeler IT

Waltersville

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is self-quarantining after his chief spokesperson for COVID-19. His administration announced late Friday that the unidentified staff member has the first known case of the coronavirus in the Democratic governor’s office.