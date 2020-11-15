CT COVID-19 live updates: UConn lists 28 new cases

Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut
Key Facts
Nov. 15
UConn lists 28 new cases
UConn announced Sunday that there were 14 new on-campus positives and 14 new off-campus positives. Seven of the 28 were already in medical quarantine.
Twenty-three of the 28 were identified through 740 surveillance tests, part of the larger initiative currently under way to test all on-campus students before they leave campus Friday for Thanksgiving break.
- New positive cases among Storrs on-campus (residential) students: 14
- New positive cases among Storrs off-campus students: 14
- New positive cases among employees/affiliates: 0
- Students in isolation on campus with positive and/or symptomatic cases: 58
- Confirmed positive Storrs residential student cases this semester (cumulative): 303
- Positive and/or symptomatic students who have recovered and left isolation after treatment from Student Health and Wellness: 381
- Current positive test rate among UConn Storrs residential students: 1.16 percent
The dashboard also contains a link to daily and historical student testing data.
6 Bridgeport schools on remote learning until further notice
The following schools are on remote learning as of Monday, Nov. 16
- Barnum
- Blackham
- Columbus
- Edison
- Fairchild Wheeler IT
- Waltersville
Gov. Lamont quarantines after staff member tests positive
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is self-quarantining after his chief spokesperson for COVID-19. His administration announced late Friday that the unidentified staff member has the first known case of the coronavirus in the Democratic governor’s office.
Chief spokesperson Max Reiss identified himself of Twitter as the person who had tested positive shortly thereafter. Reiss isn’t exhibiting symptoms and is in isolation at home. In addition to Lamont, chief of staff Paul Mounds and chief operating officer Josh Geballe will self-quarantine. Contact tracing has begun. The release said Lamont and senior staff are tested twice a week and there are no known additional positive cases.