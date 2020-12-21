Governor Lamont holds an update on COVID-19 at 4 PM

Dec. 21

The second approved vaccine to combat COVID-19 began arriving in Connecticut on Monday as a state advisory panel was scheduled to meet and discuss who gets vaccinated next. Workers at Hartford Hospital began unloading about 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the applause of health care workers, some of whom were to get inoculated later in the day. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state state expects to receive 63,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week in addition to more than 24,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which the state began distributing last week.