CT COVID-19 live updates: Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed

HARTFORD, Conn — Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut
Key Facts
- VT Snowmobile COVID rules announced
- Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed
Nov. 22
VT Snowmobile COVID rules announced
Snowmobilers can still enjoy the sport in Vermont this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic as long as they abide by the governor’s emergency orders. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers announced this week that out-of-staters can come to Vermont and snowmobile if they quarantine for 14 days in their second home or rented home in Vermont. In New Hampshire, the Manchester School District, the state's largest school system, is switching from a hybrid system to full remote learning on Monday. And in Maine, state health officials reported two new deaths and more than 200 cases of coronavirus on Sunday.
Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed
Court officials across the country say a low turnout of people summoned to jury duty is derailing plans to restart trials for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Within the past month, courts in Hartford, Connecticut, San Diego and Norfolk, Virginia, have had to delay jury selection for trials because too few people responded to jury duty summonses. Officials believe people are wary of serving on juries because COVID-19 is spiking nationwide. Jury trials were recently suspended by state court systems in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey and in courts in Denver because of rising virus rates.