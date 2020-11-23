CT COVID-19 live updates: Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn — Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut

Key Facts

VT Snowmobile COVID rules announced

Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed

Nov. 22

VT Snowmobile COVID rules announced

Snowmobilers can still enjoy the sport in Vermont this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic as long as they abide by the governor’s emergency orders. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers announced this week that out-of-staters can come to Vermont and snowmobile if they quarantine for 14 days in their second home or rented home in Vermont. In New Hampshire, the Manchester School District, the state's largest school system, is switching from a hybrid system to full remote learning on Monday. And in Maine, state health officials reported two new deaths and more than 200 cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

Jury duty? No thanks say many, forcing trials to be delayed