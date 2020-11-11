x
CT COVID-19 live updates: Some Wethersfield students shift to remote learning

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Updates from the fight against COVID-19 here in Connecticut

Key Facts

  • Grade 6 in Wethersfield School goes remote due to staff shortage

Nov. 11

Wethersfield Highcrest Grade 6 - Shift to Full Remote Learning

Grade 6 students at Highcrest School in Wethersfield will move to full remote learning starting Thursday, November 12th through Wednesday, November 18th due to a staffing shortage that has occurred as a result of multiple members of the school staff being quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure at school.

