Coronavirus

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate back up above 2%

The infection rate has fluctuated between 2% and 2.4% this week, as the state reached its highest rate since June.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont said Friday that Connecticut is once again seeing a 2.4% COVID-19 positivity rate.

The infection rate has fluctuated this week between 2% and 2.4%, as the state reached its highest rate since June.

That rate trends up due to the latest coronavirus statistics released Friday:

  • 33,048  tests were administered and 802 came back positive.
  • 184 patients are hospitalized (decrease of 7).
  • There have been 2 COVID-related deaths.

The state introduced a new mapping tool that will be used to show towns with increased cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that Canterbury, Danbury, East Lyme, Griswold, Hartford, Montville, Norwich, New London, Preston, Sprague and Windham were the municipalities with more than 15 cases per 100,000.

That places them under a Red alert.

Credit: FOX61

Earlier this week, Gov. Lamont's office released the latest CT Travel Advisory List, showing three new additions. 

Michigan, Ohio and Virginia has been added to the list. Last week, New Mexico was added to the list. No states/territories were removed this week.

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. Colorado
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Idaho
  10. Illinois
  11. Indiana
  12. Iowa
  13. Kansas
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Minnesota
  17. Mississippi
  18. Missouri
  19. Montana
  20. Nebraska
  21. Nevada
  22. New Mexico
  23. North Carolina
  24. North Dakota
  25. Oklahoma
  26. Puerto Rico
  27. Rhode Island
  28. South Carolina
  29. South Dakota
  30. Tennessee
  31. Texas
  32. Utah
  33. West Virginia
  34. Wisconsin
  35. Wyoming

