Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate back up above 2%

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont said Friday that Connecticut is once again seeing a 2.4% COVID-19 positivity rate.

That rate trends up due to the latest coronavirus statistics released Friday:

33,048 tests were administered and 802 came back positive.

184 patients are hospitalized (decrease of 7).

There have been 2 COVID-related deaths.

The state introduced a new mapping tool that will be used to show towns with increased cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that Canterbury, Danbury, East Lyme, Griswold, Hartford, Montville, Norwich, New London, Preston, Sprague and Windham were the municipalities with more than 15 cases per 100,000.

That places them under a Red alert.

Earlier this week, Gov. Lamont's office released the latest CT Travel Advisory List, showing three new additions.

Michigan, Ohio and Virginia has been added to the list. Last week, New Mexico was added to the list. No states/territories were removed this week.

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here.