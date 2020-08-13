CT COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 1% for Thursday results

There were no reported COVID-19 related deaths Thursday but current hospitalizations increased by five more people.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There were no reported COVID-19 related deaths Thursday as the positivity rate continues to stay under one for the second day in a row.

The Governor's office released Connecticut's latest COVID-19 statistics showing there were 8,045 tests administered Thursday and 76 of those tests came back positive, giving a positivity rate of .9%.

Current hospitalizations increased by five people, bring the state total to 63. The state's death toll remains at 4,450 people.

Lamont's office also released two graphs showing cases by age group in the state from August 2 -8. The age group with the most cases is the 20-29 year-old range with 90 during the time frame, while 30-39 year-olds are second in the state with 79 new cases.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️8,045 tests were administered and 76 came back positive (0.9% positivity rate)

➡️63 patients are hospitalized (increase of 5)

➡️Thankfully, no COVID-related deaths were reported today



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/JDDqod82Ok — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 13, 2020