CT COVID-19 testing centers close due to lack of demand

Officials say Connecticut has nearly 70% of its residents fully vaccinated, which is one of the best in the U.S.A.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Due to the declining demand for COVID-19 testing within Connecticut and the rising vaccination rate, the state's mass testing sites have closed Thursday.

State officials said that this closure was expected due to Connecticut having nearly 70% of its residents vaccinated, which is one of the best in the United States. As of July 1, there have been 2,087,263 Connecticut residents who have been fully vaccinated.

“In large measure, Connecticut residents have stepped up and gotten vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their community, which has resulted in low rates of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths and lower testing demand. The State has provided free testing to all Connecticut residents which was the right road to take. As of (Wednesday), we ended the contracting for testing, and we are grateful to all our health care partners and local health for the support in operating the mass testing sites,” said CT Department of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Heather Aaron.

Residents can still get tested at more than the 230 testing sites across Connecticut. The locations include pharmacies, hospitals, urgent care centers and the United Way/211 will keep a list of testing sites on their website.

CT DPH officials added they anticipate testing will be available with primary care provider officers. Testing will remain free to residents.

"COVID testing will still be available throughout the state, particularly in our high SVI areas, where vaccination rates are lower than the state averages," said Deputy Commissioner Aaron.

Officials added they will be prepared for any surges in demand for testing in the fall and winter or if COVID-19 variants become more prevalent and if the state's positivity rate rises.

Connecticut administered 8,046 tests on Thursday and 35 came back positive. The positivity rate was about 0.43%. Hospitalizations increased by six patients since Wednesday. There are now 37 people being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. There was one COVID-19 related death reported Thursday. The state death toll has now reached 8,279 people.

