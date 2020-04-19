CT COVID-19 Update: 23,921 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Refresh often for new information as it becomes available.

April 24

Connecticut officials release new COVID-19 associated numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers were released Friday showing that the 2,541 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the state total to 23,921 .

People who have died due to the virus has now reached 1,764. The governor did say that this the single largest decline in hospitalizations since the outbreak of the virus.

Fairfield County continues to have the most amount of residents diagnosed with 10,227 and 662 people have died due to the virus. Hartford County has the second most deaths in the state with 511 people. The overall numbers according to the state, seem to be "flattening out."

Foodshare East Hartford distribution to extend another week

Due to the overwhelming response from the community, Foodshare will continue its drive-thru food distribution on weekdays at Rentschler Field for the next two weeks.

April 23

Lamont signs executive order addressing nursing homes

The governor signed the 32 executive order today aimed at residential communities including assisted living facilities.

The order says these types of facilities must provide daily updates using the Connecticut Hospital and Long-Term Care Mutual Aid Plan. If the facility does not, then it could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per violation.

Nursing homes have been some of the hardest-hit in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. A weekly report of nursing home residents who have tested positive for the virus and who died will be released Friday.

To read the whole order, click here.

Bronin to announce new initiatives to address disparities in COVID-19 case outcomes

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will announce several new initiatives to address the disparities in COVID-19 case outcomes within some communities.

Officials said the first will be a partnership between UConn Medical School on outreach to families who have a member with COVID-19. The second is a partnership with hospitals to information out to communities of color. The third will center on transportation for Hartford residents to get to testing appointments.

The press conference is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

Over 4 million surgical masks delivered to Connecticut

Governor Lamont announced on Thursday that in the last 24 hours, more than 4 million surgical masks were delivered to the state's commodities warehouse.

Lamont said the masks will be sent out quickly to the first responders, healthcare professionals, and other essential workers who need them.

Hartford Healthcare update

Dr. Ajay Kumar with Hartford Healthcare believes that they expect to reach the peak/plateau of COVID-19 cases approximately April 26th

He said HHC has a very sophisticated model in place to track and anticipate cases.

Kumar said they're using iPads and ZOOM to connect ICU patients with families and stressed the importance of this type of emotional connection.

He said they have 11 patients who have been involved in plasma transfustions and said that the results are "promising."

Kumar said for patients without insurance and/or a primary care doctor, HHC is set up to assist everyone and that lack of insurance is not an issue - that people who are sick should call their hotline and they will be taken care of; if you don't have insurance, you will not be turned away. He also mentioned there could be an announcement regarding additional testing locations.

He said that they have treated some 314 HHC employees with COVID and that they are either all recuperating or have been discharged.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her brother died from COVID-19

In a tweet, Sen. Warren says her eldest brother had died from COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

Target workers plan 'sickout' on May 1 over coronavirus concerns



Some Target workers are planning a mass sickout to draw attention to their safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The group Target Workers Unite is calling for a mass sickout to protest because it says the "foot traffic and guest behavior" inside stores has been "atrocious" and its putting employees at risk.

A liaison with the employee activist group, Adam Ryan, told USA TODAY that the "safety measures that Target has rolled out are half-measures, and they haven’t done enough to prioritize safety."

Yale turns down federal aid money

Yale University said on Wednesday that it is not accepting the money that it is eligible for as part of the Cares Act's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The school was eligible to receive $6.9 million in federal aid.

"Though Yale is experiencing great budgetary pressure as a result of the pandemic, the university has decided not to seek these emergency funds. Instead, we hope that the Department of Education will use Yale’s portion of the funding to support colleges and universities in Connecticut whose continued existence is threatened by the current crisis," said the Univerisity in a written statement.

The University also said that it ensured that the decision to reject federal aid will not stop or hinder the financial support for its students.

Executive Auto Group to reopen Thursday

Businesses across the state have been forced to either close or adapt in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those businesses is Executive Auto Group, which is reopening its car dealerships today with changes in place after temporarily closing earlier this month.

In a statement posted to the Executive Auto Group website, Owner John Orsini said the company is reopening its sales and service departments today.

The showroom will remain closed but people can test drive a vehicle from home and buy a vehicle with paperless transactions.

Model projects later date to reopen

An influential coronavirus model often cited by the White House now says that several states, including Connecticut, will have to wait longer to safely reopen.

According to that model, Connecticut would have to wait until at least June 9th to consider relaxing social distancing measures.

The model was built by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

It says that after June 9th, the state would have to put other measures in place such as aggressive testing, contact tracing, and isolation to prevent a resurgence.

April 22

22,469 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Connecticut

The latest COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the state on Wednesday, totaling 22,469 people. As of April 22, 1,544 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Fairfield County continues to have the most amount of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations with 9,883, 584, 749 people respectively.

Hartford County has 4,128 people confirmed positive for the virus which is behind New Haven County with 5, 811 people. Hartford County has the second most confirmed deaths in the state with 442 people.

Mobile Foodshare in Wethersfield

Mobile Foodshare will be in Westerfield from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Learn more here. This while Foodshare is also still conducting its week-long food distribution event in East Hartford.

April 21

Testing increase

Governor Lamont announced that testing capacity will increase by 2,500 thanks to a new partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

Hartford's Mayor to announce new initiative for small businesses

Mayor Luke Bronin Tuesday announced that the City of Hartford, with the help of the Hartford Foundation for Giving, HEDCO, Inc., and Capital for Change, was launching a one million dollar program to provide grants to 100 small businesses to help them pay leases, mortgages, salaries, vendors or other eligible expenses.

McDonald's to offer free means to healthcare workers, emergency responders

In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, starting Wednesday, local Connecticut McDonald’s restaurants will offer free Thank You Meals as a token of appreciation for their service.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Connecticut and nationwide through May 5. Day or night, local frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast - A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown. Lunch and Dinner - A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish®. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

The rapid testing site by CVS Health in New Haven closes at 1 p.m.

Thunderstorms with strong wind and the chance for some small hail are expected in the state. See the full forecast here.

Sally's Apizza to offer online ordering for delivery and take out

The famous New Haven pizzeria is partnering with Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub to get their pies to customers in the New Haven area.

Customers can order at www.sallysapizzatogo.com.

Service hours for both delivery and pickup are 3pm - 9pm, 7 days a week, with a delivery radius approximately 5 miles from

the Wooster location. Take-out orders are available at the pick-up window, found immediately to the left of Sally’s Apizza at 237 Wooster St., New Haven

Yale-New Haven Hospital provides update:

They currently have 450 patients in house with 72 on ventilators and 113 in the ICU. 20 patients went home yesterday.

They said while there's anecdotal evidence of treatments working (medicine, plasma, etc.), they don't have the time for extensive studies.

Hartford HealthCare provides update:

Hartford HealthCare announced that more people are lined up for plasma donation, and they are working with The Red Cross and a Rhode Island plasma donation center.

Hartford HealthCare is still not worried about capacity, despite a slow rise in numbers day to day. They believe the peak will be in late-April, early-May.

The National Guard builds recovery center at CCSU

The National Guard will be setting up 200 beds of Recovery Center space at Kaiser Hall on the Central Connecticut State University campus today beginning at 8 a.m.

The recovery capacity is a stopgap in the event that hospitals need to decompress their on-site patient load to care for more critical, higher acuity patients. Additionally, recovery capacity may be used for those who have housing situations that do not permit them to return home until they test negative for COVID-19 due to at-risk family members.

April 20

Connecticut death toll for COVID-19 associated deaths reaches 1,331 people

The State of Connecticut released new numbers Monday showing the number of people who died in Connecticut has risen to 1,331 people. That is 204 new deaths since Sunday.

The state now has 19,815 people who have tested positive for the virus. Fairfield County has the most cases and deaths in Connecticut with 8,320 and 512, respectively. New Haven County has 5,272 people with the virus and 301 deaths. Hartford County has 3,823 cases and the second most deaths in the state behind Fairfield County with 369.

For the latest updates, executive orders, and numbers on COVID-19 in Connecticut, click here.

Mayor Bronin gives coronavirus update



Mayor Luke Bronin gave an update on Hartford’s coronavirus response Monday afternoon. The mayor released the latest coronavirus numbers for Hartford during his briefing. As of Monday, there are 648 positive cases and 55 fatalities.

Mayor Bronin said the city is closing down parking lots at local parks to maintain social distancing. Food trucks also cannot be near parks on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Mayor Bronin also spoke about the importance of establishing a rapid testing site for COVID-19 in the city.

The mayor also announced Earth Day 50, which is Hartford’s Virtual Earth Week. It’s a week-long series of webinars in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, which is this Wednesday, April 22.

Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival canceled for 2020

The Plainville Fire Company regrets to announce, that due to the pandemic and it's uncertainties, we are canceling the 2020 Hot Air Balloon Festival. We hope to see everyone in 2021.

Meriden to limit access to Hubbard Park

The City of Meriden will institute a new attendance management procedure for peak visitation times this spring at Hubbard Park. Parks Division employees will monitor the number of vehicles within the park proper. Once vehicle capacity is reached, the lower West Main Street entrance will be closed and a queue established at the upper West Main Street entrance to only permit entry with a corresponding vehicle exit of the park. Managing the queue will be a joint effort of the division and the Police Department. The queue will be stopped as soon as vehicle attendance dictates & both entrances will be opened in their normal manner. The City anticipates this system being in effect for warm-weather days, especially those that fall on weekends. Please also note that parking on the south sides of Spruce Street & Barberry Lane is prohibited during this time as well for safety reasons.

All visitors to Hubbard Park are expected to continue complying with social distancing protocol until further notice.





Hartford Healthcare still sees a moderate increase in patients.

In a morning briefing by Hartford Healthcare, they said their cases are increasing "moderately" about 4%.

Hartford Healthcare is also working with community partners in creating emergency personal protection equipment, including 3D printing masks and face shields.

After the news last week that an employee had donated plasma to help treat patients, Hartford Healthcare announced that six people have been treated at this time, and they ask anyone who is eligible to donate, to head to their website.

Branford Festival canceled for this year, organizers vow to return in 2021

The Board of the Branford Festival has unanimously decided to suspend all Branford Festival activities for this year. "This decision was painful and not easy for all involved, as this was the first time in 36 years that a festival had to be cancelled. We are confident with our decision as it was necessary in keeping our community safe. While we won’t be coming together for our festival traditions of music, strawberry shortcake, pancake breakfasts, laughter, reunions with family and friends and the Father’s Day Road Race, we will continue with the planning in order to have the green alive in 2021. The Corporate Board along with the committee will continue working to bring the community back together for the 2021 Branford Festival."

Ellington cancels Memorial Day public observances

The Ellington Ad Hoc Patriotic Committee announced they are planning to cancel the traditional Memorial Day Observances on May 25. The group will be releasing a videoon or around Memorial Day to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

Connecticut Art Trail is launching state’s first virtual art trail

The Connecticut Art Trail is launching Connecticut’s first virtual art trail at www.ctarttrail.org/virtual-trails/ and #VirtualTrail. Although the 22 world-class museums and historic sites of the trail are taking a break from their usual programming to ensure public safety, they have come together to create a virtual experience that art lovers can enjoy from home.

The #VirtualTrail experiences are for all ages and range from curator lectures, museum tours, and special programs. Specific offerings include links to audio tours, sneak peeks of upcoming exhibits, videos, coloring pages, and more. Additionally, the Connecticut Art Trail will update their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CTArtTrail/, daily with interesting content, such as guided instructional videos, online programs for kids, and historical facts.

“Although our doors are physically closed, our members are working hard to bring positive content during this trying time in our communities,” said Carey Weber, volunteer president of the Connecticut Art Trail. She added, “The Trail is celebrating 25 years and is happy to adapt to our patrons.”

Additionally, the #VirtualTrail is hosting “mini-contests” from April to the end of June to win free Connecticut Art Trail 25th Anniversary Edition Passports. With this Passport, participants can visit all of the trail members to receive a stamp, virtually or in-person. Once the passport is filled with stamps, participants will be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the year. Passports are also available for purchase at ctarttrail.org/. !

About the Connecticut Art Trail

500,000 works of art within permanent collections.

250 scenic miles.

22 museums.

1 passport.

Face covering requirement goes into effect Monday night.

Starting tonight, state residents will be required to wear face masks or face coverings while out in public.

The executive order goes into effect today at 8 p.m.

If you’re going to be out in the public like a grocery store or taking mass transit, and can't properly social distance, then you will be required to wear a cloth face covering.

This could be a cloth mask, a bandana.

Foodshare begins week-long food distribution drive-thru

The drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field will run ‪from Monday until Friday. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The address to Rentschler Field is 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford.

April 19

State releases latest numbers

Gov. Ned Lamont says 41 people have died of COVID-19 related causes since yesterday. An additional 412 people have tested positive bringing the number to 17,962 people tested positive. A total of 1,127 people have died and 1,901 people are hospitalized , which is down by 37 from Saturday. As of Sunday, 59,759 patients have been tested, up 1,546 from the day before.

23 Breweries join to raise money for hospitality workers relief fund

Twenty-three Connecticut Breweries have stepped up to help raise money for the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. The Connecticut Restaurant Association, through its 501(c)(3) Educational Foundation (CHEF) formed the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund to provide emergency funding to hospitality workers.

CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch said “The fund launched just two weeks ago and we already have multiple breweries from around the state come forward with unique ways to help raise funds. Our goal is to be able to provide immediate financial support to our hospitality employees who need it the most and this gets us off to a great start.”

Bad Sons Co. (Derby, Conn.) and Armada Brewing (East Haven, Conn.) created their own new beer named “Comped” with all proceeds being donated to the fund. Co-owned by Bill DaSilva, Connecticut Restaurant Association past president and current board member, he wanted to do something that would give back to the hospitality employees struggling at this time. Comped goes on sale Saturday, April 18 at Bad Sons Co. Order beer online at badsons.com.

The CT Brewers Guild has been a great partner of the CT Restaurant Association over the years and they came forward with Guild Pils, a limited release put together by them and their board of directors. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the fund. Guild Pils can be purchased while supplies last at Alvarium Beer Co. (New Britain, Conn.) Epicure Brewing (Norwich, Conn.) Back East Brewery (Bloomfield, Conn.) Beer’d Brewing Co. (Stonington, Conn.) Front Porch Brewing (Wallingford, Conn.) Center Street Brewing (Wallingford, Conn.) Hop Culture Farms & Brew (Colchester, Conn.) Tribus Beer Co. (Milford, Conn.) Housatonic River Brewing (New Milford, Conn.) Black Pond Brews (Danielson, Conn.) Willimantic Brewing Co. (Willimantic, Conn.) Aspetuck Brew Lab (Bridgeport, Conn.) . In addition, the CT Brewers Guild is hosting a virtual trivia night “Best Trivia Ever: Relief Jam” on Sunday, April 19 at 7 pm. Register at besttriviaever.com.

"We are always grateful and honored to work with the CT Restaurant Association and its members to promote CT beer, and are especially thankful now for our partnership in supporting all of the hospitality workers across the state,” said CT Brewers Guild Executive Director Phil Pappas. “In this unprecedented time, it's more important than ever to support your local, job-creating small businesses, like breweries, bars, and restaurants. Ordering food and beer to-go, or for delivery, merchandise, and gift cards for future use, can help a local business dramatically. We have always been humbled and amazed by the comradery surrounding the CT craft beer community, and are grateful for the community members who have shown their continued allegiance over the last few weeks."

All Together is a worldwide, open-ended beer collaboration created to raise support for the hospitality industry. There are currently 559 breweries globally selling All Together, with eight in Connecticut support the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Half Full Brewing (Stamford, Conn.) Nod Hill Brewery (Ridgefield, Conn.) Lockcity Brewing (Stamford, Conn.) Pottertown Brewing Co. (New Haven, Conn.) Back East Brewery (Bloomfield, Conn.) Tox Brewing Co. (New London, Conn.) Tribus Beer Co. (Milford, Conn.) Brewery Legitimus (New Hartford, Conn.)

New England Brewing Co. (Woodbridge, Conn.) has their own collab with Eli Cannon’s Tap Room, a Smoked Czech Dark Lager. 100% of their proceeds are going to the fund. Growlers are for sale at New England Brewing Co. in Woodbridge. New England Brewing Co. also hosted a Live Webcast Saturday, April 11 featuring local band Shockwave at the Acoustic in Bridgeport. The event brought in over $1100 for the fund.

Fox Farm Brewery (Salem, Conn.) is directing 100% of sales from their cellar releases through this difficult time to the fund as well and over $1,300 has already been brought in thanks to their generosity.

Firefly Hollow Brewing Company (Bristol, Conn.) decided to get creative with their own commemorative quarantine t-shirt. They partnered with IdleWilde Printing and IdleWilde Media to create the shirt which features a pint of fresh brew, a gloved hand, and a toilet paper ribbon with the words “Stay Home & Get Lit.” A portion of proceeds will be donated to the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Shirts must be pre-ordered by April 26 at http://idlewilde.printavo.com/merch/stayhome.

Stew Leonards to issue priority shopping for first responders

On Mornday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and state officials will be joined by local grocer Stew Leonard, Jr., to announce first responder express lines for police, fire fighters, nurses, and health care workers. They will be also joined by local food pantries that are in crisis. Food Pantries across the State have been closing and being reduced due to the high demand of local residents from the coronavirus. Stew Leonard’s will be donating over 40,000 pounds of groceries to those in need.

Senator Blumenthal will be declaring grocery employees in Connecticut and throughout the nation as essential personnel.

Lamont, other Northeast governors name members of re-opening council

Governor Ned Lamont and other Northeast governor announced Sunday their appointees that will serve on the multi-state, regional council to restore the economy and get people back to work. The appointees include one health expert, one economic development expert, and the respective chief of staff from each state.

Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health

Indra Nooyi: Co-chair of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Paul Mounds, Jr.: Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Ned Lamont