CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 6.1%; hospitalizations continue decline

HARTFORD, Conn —
Feb. 15
Latest CT COVID-19 Statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Tuesday.
Since Monday, 710 tests have been confirmed positive out of 11,688 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 6.1%
There have been 21 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 385.
Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 173 (44.9%) are not fully vaccinated.
Feb. 14
Latest CT COVID-19 statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.
Since Friday, 1,524 tests have been confirmed positive out of 45,881 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 3.32%.
There have been 61 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 406.
Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 187 (46.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
---
Bloomfield repeals universal mask mandate
The Town of Bloomfield will repeal its universal mask mandate. The emergency order will be lifted on Feb. 15 at 12:01 a.m.
The mask mandate was implemented in January as omicron cases increased.
Since cases are down, town officials have decided to rescind the mask mandate.
---
