Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 6.1%; hospitalizations continue decline

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Feb. 15

Latest CT COVID-19 Statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Tuesday.

Since Monday, 710 tests have been confirmed positive out of 11,688 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 6.1%

There have been 21 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 385.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 173 (44.9%) are not fully vaccinated.

Feb. 14

Latest CT COVID-19 statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 1,524 tests have been confirmed positive out of 45,881 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 3.32%.

There have been 61 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 406.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 187 (46.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

---

Bloomfield repeals universal mask mandate

The Town of Bloomfield will repeal its universal mask mandate. The emergency order will be lifted on Feb. 15 at 12:01 a.m.

The mask mandate was implemented in January as omicron cases increased.

Since cases are down, town officials have decided to rescind the mask mandate.

---

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

