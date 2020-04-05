CT COVID-19 Update: Decreasing hospitalizations in CT

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Refresh often for new information as it becomes available. Scroll down for updates for the week of May 4.

May 4

Decreasing hospitalizations in CT

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Connecticut continue on the downward trend. May 2nd was day 11 of the downslope for the number of people in the hospital. We should get Sunday's numbers May 4th.

Gov. Cuomo Update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that 1 million New York residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Rep. Rose urges wedding couples to contact Attorney General

State Representative Kim Rose (D- 118th District) is calling on Connecticut couples whose weddings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to reach out to the Office of the Attorney General for assistance with uncooperative wedding vendors.

Nutmeg State Games canceled

Nutmeg State Games announced Monday that the 2020 games have been canceled.

Officials are citing the threat of COVID-19 to public health. The games were scheduled to be held in New Britain in June, July, and August.

The organization said the challenges of COVID-19 has made it impossible to appropriately plan, organize, and host numerous events in a safe environment.

Bridgewater Fair canceled

The Bridgewater Fair, which was supposed to be held August 21st to August 23rd, has been canceled.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, they said due to future uncertainty with COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety for volunteers and the fire department, the fair will be canceled.

Brooklyn Fair canceled

The Windham County Agricultural Society has canceled the Brooklyn Fair.

The organization announced the cancelation on their Facebook page.

Originally the fair was to be postponed while other events were canceled through August 31st. The organization cites the cancelation due to the ongoing executive orders by Governor Ned Lamont amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They say they will be adhering to current and future guidance issued by all state and local authorities to help stop the spread of the virus.

No decision has been made yet on events after August 31, 2020.

The next Brooklyn Fair will be held on August 26th - 29th in 2021.

May 3

Hospitalizations continue to drop for COVID-19 cases

For the eleventh straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped in Connecticut. There are now 1,448 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

Sadly, the total deaths in Connecticut rose by 59 people today, bringing the state total to 2,495 people.

Fairfield County has 514 people who have been hospitalized and 886 deaths, New Haven County has 505 people hospitalized and 580 deaths. Hartford County has 368 confirmed hospitalizations and 756 deaths.

Gov. Lamont joins regional governors to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs

Regional governors organized Saturday afternoon during Governor Cuomo’s daily briefing. It was announced that the regional governors will work together to fight the pandemic, including buying PPEs. It was noted in the briefing that the states can work together to buy what regional hospitals and first responders need to function.