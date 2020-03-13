CT COVID-19 update: Lamont to close all schools in state

26 total cases in state

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Key Facts:

Lamont issues an executive order to close all schools in the state by Monday.

Since yesterday, six more #Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total positive tests in our state to 26. This includes: - Fairfield County: 16 - Hartford County: 3 - Litchfield County: 4 - New Haven County: 3

UConn Health confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19. The Hartford resident, who is in his 50s, was discharged Sunday and remains in isolation at home. However, he did attend an event prior to being hospitalized at a church with a large number of people.

Gov. Lamont announced Saturday that 9 additional Connecticut residents have tested positive.

Chief nursing executive of Yale New Haven Health is is self-isolating at home after testing positive.

A Norwalk man in his 40s is the city's first positive case of COVID-19.

A Rocky Hill woman is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hartford region. The woman, who is in her 80s, is a patient at Hartford Hospital.

So far, a total of 74 individuals have been tested at the State Laboratory: 74 negative and 3 positive.

Town officials announced they are awaiting test results on a Stratford High School student who has presented with symptoms.

The State of Connecticut has made an emergency request from the Strategic National Supply for a total of 540,000 additional N-95 protective masks.

Connecticut area schools are closings. Check here for the latest information.

March 15

Governor Ned Lamont issued executive orders on Sunday that will result in schools around the state to be officially closed by end of business on Monday.

Lamont said the 250 limit on crowds is too high, should be down to 150.

New Haven announced a state of emergency and Hartford has announced they will shut down city services for two days.

A 79-year old female from Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 in Baker County. This individual is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

TheaterWorks cancels shows

TheaterWorks is canceling all shows and events as of Monday March 16. This includes all remaining performances of EVERY BRILLIANT THING as well as our upcoming production of THE CAKE. The anticipate re-opening our doors in early June

Limiting occupancy in New Haven

An order to limit occupancy in New Haven takes effect on Sunday.

"The City will require the following establishments, with a capacity of sixteen or more, to halve their occupancy: motion picture theatres, symphony and concert halls, television and radio studios admitting an audience and theatres, banquet halls, casinos, nightclubs, restaurants, cafeterias, and similar dining facilities (including commercial kitchens), taverns and bars. The occupancy emergency order will be enforced by the New Haven Fire Department. The emergency order will take effect on Sunday, March 15, 2020."

UConn Health officials said a man in his 50s from Hartford has tested positive for coronavirus after being treated and released Sunday. He is recovering in isolation at home.

Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury has implemented new restrictions on visitation, effective March 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. These restrictions are in place for the protection of our patients and colleagues.

Saint Mary’s Hospital will be closed to visitors, with the exception of compassionate visits, with a limit of one visitor per patient.

Compassionate visits include:

· Labor & Delivery

· Hospice Care

· Pediatric Care

· A companion for outpatient surgeries, procedures, and facilitation of care

MARCH 14

An additional nine Connecticut residents have tested positive, including seven more cases in Fairfield County and one case each in Hartford County and New Haven County – the first cases detected in each of those counties.

This brings the total number of positive cases reported in Connecticut to 20.

In a letter to colleagues, Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom confirmed Saturday that chief nursing executive, Beth Beckman has self-isolated at home after testing positive.

According to the notice, several patients across YNHH's Health System have tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief clinical officer at YNHH, Dr. Thomas Balcezak has also been exposed to COVID-19.

Borgstrom noted that Balcezak tested negative and has no symptoms, however, he is self-quarantined at home for the next 14 days due to his wife’s positive test.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced Saturday the first positive case of coronavirus in a Norwalk resident.

According to officials, the case involves a male in his 40s.

Officials say the resident has been in contact with health officials. No further details about him could be provided.

Stratford officials said they are awaiting COVID-19 test results on a student from Stratford High School. The student's symptoms meet clinical criteria, and physicians have ruled out influenza, strep, or other diseases. They reported no knowledge of being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Results may take a few days. Meanwhile, the Stratford Health Department is asking that SHS students, faculty and staff stay at home and monitor themselves for symptoms.

MARCH 13

Governor Lamont held a press conference at 4 p.m. Friday to provide the public the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the state's website, 11 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight cases were confirmed to be from Fairfield County and three cases are from Litchfield County.

Late Friday night, the Mayor of Hartford confirmed another confirmed case form the Hartford area.

The Department of Education has successfully received a waiver from the Department of Agriculture allowing students to collect meals if their schools are closed.

The state is working with small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The DECD will defer loan payments from all Small Business Express loans for three months.

Additional details include:

The Small Business Express program has approximately 800 outstanding loans with an aggregate loan balance of approximately $110 million.

The average loan has a five-year remaining term.

Approximately $5 million in loan payments will be deferred.

The state agency is making efforts to accommodate other businesses with DECD loans that are being impacted.

DEEP is closing its visitor centers and facilities with State Parks that are open to the public and have a lot of visitors. Some examples include Dinosaur State Park and the Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset State Park.

DEEP is also suspending any large gatherings at the facilities and parks.

Foxwoods Resort Casino cancels events through March 23

The resort said Friday that they are canceling or postponing all scheduled shows through March 23. They will be closing High Stakes Bingo Hall effective Saturday, March 14 and the Rainmaker Buffet effective Monday, March 16. Table games at Rainmaker Casino, Great Cedar Casino, and Fox Tower will also be closed on March 16. Electronic games and Grand Pequot Tower will remain open. Bus transportation to the casino was suspended on March 13.

Bushnell shows postponed until April

The Theater announced Friday that all shows and events through April 30. The company said they have rescheduled as many shows as possible. As soon as there are new event details, customers will be notified.

CLOSURES

CREC Intl Magnet School for Global Citizenship closed indefinitely

CREC Montessori Magnet School closed indefinitely

Pomfret Public Schools closed

Griswold Public Schools All Classes Cancelled

East Granby Schools closed Monday through March 20th

Colchester Public Schools SAT Testing Postponed

Sprague Public Schools closed Monday March 16th through March 27th

Norwich Public Schools and Adult Education closed March 16th through March 27th

Bolton Congregational Church closed for the next two weeks.

American School for the Deaf closed Monday

The Hartford Rib Off postponed until October.

Bloomfield Public Schools closed indefinitely, according to a press release.

"This decision was made in consultation with the district's crisis team, local health officials, and state education leaders, said Dr. James Thompson, Bloomfield's Superintendent of Schools. "The safety of our community is our highest priority in dealing with an emerging health crisis such as this."

Windsor Public Schools closed Monday through March 27

Shamrock Run in Old Saybrook postponed

The Shamrock 5k Run in Old Saybrook has been postponed over coronavirus concerns. Officials will announce a new day as soon as government officials will give them approval.

Avon Public Schools closed Monday through March 29; March 14 SAT cancelled

Berlin Public Schools closed Monday to the March 27

Naugatuck Public Schools closed through March 27; SAT cancelled

Southington Public Schools closed Monday through March 27

East Haven Public Schools closed

Regional District 8 closed Monday through March 27

Wethersfield Public Schools closed Monday through March 27th

Bolton Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Tolland Public Schools will be closed from Monday through March 27th

Vernon Public Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

Wethersfield Public Schools closed March 16th through March 27th

Bristol Health is expected to open COVID-19 outdoor specimen collection station later today. The stations are located inside the Queen Street entrance of Bristol Hospital. the plan is to have testing for those who present with flu-like symptoms and a written order from their primary care physician for COVID-19 testing.

CTDOT Transit precautions

The Department of Transportation has announced precautions they are taking to protect the safety of customers and employees on transportation services. You can read them here.

Windsor Locks Public Schools will close for two weeks starting Monday for staff (it was already a non-student scheduled day) and Tuesday for students. During the closure, all school buildings will be closed to all extra-curricular events including spring sports practices which are canceled.

Enfield issues State of Emergency pursuant to the Governor's Declaration of Public Health Emergency. The Central Library, Pearl Street Library, Senior Center, and Recreation department will be closed indefinitely. You can learn more here.

U-Haul provides 30 days free storage

U-Haul will be extending 30 days of free self-storage at a U-Haul owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by changes at their colleges due to coronavirus concerns. Learn more here.

Mohegan Sun cancels all events through March 23rd

CCSU update: School officials say the initial individual that prompted a campus shut down yesterday has tested negative for coronavirus. But, they said they are now assessing another situation involving a student presenting with symptoms and whose family member recently returned from travel to a high-risk country.

Monroe Public Schools close Friday, March 13th

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will close until March 29th

The aquarium announces that there has been no known exposure to the virus among Aquarium employees and volunteers or visitors.

Derby Public Schools close starting Friday with plans to return Monday, March 30th.

Petition circulating asking the state to close all schools

Manchester Public Schools close

Manchester Public Schools plan on closing Monday, March 16th. Officials hope that school will reopen in two weeks, but will continue to monitor conditions before confirming a date.

New Fairfield Public Schools close

State Legislative buildings to be closed until March 30

Democrats and Republican leaders announced that all legislative businesses including committee meetings and public hearings. The Legislative Office Building, State Capitol, and the Old State House will also be closed.

Legislative leaders will meet again in two weeks to determine if more action is necessary.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, Senate President Martin M. Looney, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano said:

"In order to continue to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of the public, the General Assembly will postpone all committee meetings, public hearings, and other legislative business until March 30. Over the next two weeks we will continue to discuss amongst each other and determine if any additional action needs to be taken."

Ellington and Enfield schools to close

Both Schools sent out a statement Thursday saying that they will be closed. Ellington said their schools closed starting March 16, while Enfield said schools will be closed March 12. The Ellington superintendent was hopeful school would resume March 30.

Joe Biden cancels trip to Connecticut

FOX61 learned on March 12 that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has canceled his campaign event next week to Hartford. The event was planned to take place at a private home.

State trials suspended for 30 days.

Effective immediately, with the exception of jury trials currently in progress and criminal jury trials necessitated by the filing and granting of a speedy trial motion, all jury trials, civil and criminal, are suspended for the next 30 days.

If jurors have any questions, please contact Jury Administration by:

Speaking with jury administration through the Live Chat feature, or

By calling jury administration at 1-800-842-8175.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts cancelling seven upcoming performances

The following seven Jorgensen Center performances have been cancelled:

Thurs, March 12 Cirque Flip Fabrique

Sat, March 14 The Chieftains

Tues, March 24 Cinderella – Russian National Ballet

Fri, March 27 Kristin Chenoweth

Tues, March 31 Arcis Saxophone Quartet

Thurs, April 2 Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Sat, April 4 Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll

Gov. Lamont announced Thursday the 180-day requirement for Connecticut schools has been waived for the academic year.

The governor is joined by state public health officials at the State Armory to provide updates on the state's coronavirus response efforts. During the press conference, it was announced that a child is a confirmed positive case of coronavirus and is home recovering and is a resident of Stratford.

Connecticut DPH officials confirmed three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 95 individuals have been tested at the State Laboratory: 6 positive and 89 negative.

According to DPH, four positive cases were in Fairfield County, while one was from Litchfield County.

Hamden Public schools to close March 13

The school district released a letter through their website Thursday saying they will be joining the other schools across the State, by closing Hamden Schools. All before and after school, along with adult education programs are also canceled. The school district will also be implementing a program similar to its Summer Meals programs to help feed their students. This program starts on March 16, at Hamden High, Hamden Middle, and Church Street Schools. Meals are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Administrative offices will be open starting March 17. Education packets will be sent out to students starting March 18. More updates are expected through their website.

Danbury schools to close until further notice

West Hartford closes some town facilities for two weeks, beginning March 16, 2020

The Town of West Hartford has made the decision to close some town facilities for two weeks as part of its emergency action plan to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. The closures will also allow our custodial staff to do a thorough cleaning of all the public spaces. More >>

West Hartford schools to close Monday

West Hartford Public Schools will be suspending operations at the end of this week, and will be closed starting Monday, March 16. "We will hopefully return to regular operations in two weeks, but that decision will depend on the events at the time," said officials.

New Haven Jewish Community Center to be closed for cleaning

The New Haven Jewish Community Center will be closed for cleaning after member family has contact with patient with positive coronavirus test.

Officials said in a statement, "We were made aware of a JCC family who has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive with Coronavirus. Several people who were with the individual now present with symptoms of illness.

Upon learning of the situation, we immediately sought guidance from the Connecticut State Department of Public Health and consulted with several medical professionals. The health department was encouraged by the measures we have taken thus far to safeguard those in our building and expressed they felt the risk to individuals who have visited the building was low. As such, there is no directive at this time to self-isolate. If you have further questions, please consult with your physician.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have determined to close the building for a deep cleaning at least through Sunday, March 15, 2020."

Hartford's S.A.N.D. School to be closed on Friday

Hartford's Superintendent of School announced that the S.A.N.D. School dismissed early and will be closed tomorrow due to a staff member who has symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Stratford Public Schools to be closed indefinitely after public health officials say a person in town tested positive for COVID-19

Federal courts delay cases

Federal courts in Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven will continue all cases to April 10.

The District of Connecticut courthouses remain open for all other business; however, specific entry protocols have been implemented, limiting access to the District’s courthouses to screen out high-risk persons, such as those who have traveled to China; Italy; New Rochelle, New York; and other high-risk locations in the past 14 days. A related order extends the restrictions to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court’s offices at 157 Church St., New Haven.

Staff in the District Court Clerk's Office are available by telephone and email (as shown on the Court’s Website), mail will be received, and intake counters remain open for filings.

New Haven and Stratford Public Schools to close Friday

Officials announced Thursday that schools in New Haven and Stratford will be closed on Friday due to concerns about Coronavirus.

New Haven School update

New Haven Health Dir. @MaritzaBondmph says the adult female, suspected of having COVID-19, which resulted in the temporary closure of the Nathan Hale School, does not actually meet the criteria to be tested. She and her family self-quarantining as precaution.

Bridgeport Public Schools to close Friday and stay closed for a week.

Officials ask to check the website as to when the schools will re-open.

Governor confirms fourth case in state resident

Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Thursday the fourth case in a state resident from Stamford.

Fairfield Public Schools will be closed beginning Friday.

Stamford Schools to close Friday

CCSU campus closing immediately

School officials received word that a CCSU student had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for coronavirus. The school's campus will be closed immediately. Faculty, staff, and students are asked to leave campus until further notice. Any questions can be sent to covidupdate@ccsu.edu.

The University of Hartford will extend their Spring Break and move classes online.

The University of Hartford has announced measures they are implementing regarding coronavirus safety. You can read them on their health and wellness page. The school asks if anyone has additional questions to forward them to COVID19@hartford.edu.

City of Bridgeport cancels all St. Patrick's Day activities

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim's office announced Thursday that all St. Patrick's Day activities have been canceled. The cancellation includes the road race, scheduled for this Sunday, and the parade, scheduled for next Tuesday.

The city cites public health and safety.

Old State House in Hartford closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning.

Kidcity Children's Museum in Middletown closes doors they said in a Facebook post. They said while there were no reported illnesses, they will close their doors for the time being. The museum said they will re-open when "it seems right", and that they will continue to pay their staff.

Darien Public Schools have announced they are closing Thursday. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday, March 26th. The closure includes the cancelation of academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities.

UConn moves classes online and announces other restrictions. A virtual town hall will be held Thursday at noon to address students' questions.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, UConn will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery.

will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery. UConn Health will issue separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff by close of business Thursday, March 12.

Health will issue separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff by close of business Thursday, March 12. All students who are able to remain at home or elsewhere following spring break should do so. For those residential students who will remain at UConn during spring break or have no alternative but to return to campus following spring break, Student Affairs/Residential Life will work directly with them to assess needs and ensure accommodation. The Rec Center will be closed, as will other facilities. A dining facility and other essential services will remain open.

during spring break or have no alternative but to return to campus following spring break, Student Affairs/Residential Life will work directly with them to assess needs and ensure accommodation. The Rec Center will be closed, as will other facilities. A dining facility and other essential services will remain open. Effective Saturday, March 14, employees on the Storrs campus, regional campuses, and law school who are able to telecommute should plan to work from home, with the approval of their supervisor, until at least Monday, April 6. Employees must speak to their supervisors in advance to confirm they both agree that the employee is able to telecommute. Further guidance will be provided within the next 24 hours. Employees who cannot telecommute should report to work as scheduled.

Also effective Saturday, March 14, no events larger than 100 people will be permitted on any campus. This includes all events, meetings and performances, which should be canceled or postponed if they involve more than 100 people. Extension faculty who work regularly with groups of people throughout the state on programming may continue to do so, provided the group is fewer than 100 people.

With respect to intercollege athletics, competitions may continue. However, spectators will not be permitted to attend, per guidance from the NCAA, including for tournament games.

Greenwich Public Schools: District closure

Officials say that Greenwich public schools will close Thursday and will remain closed next week. Officials say they have worked with local health officials to reach the decision. They will continue to evaluate the circumstances over the coming days.

Keigwin Middle School closed Thursday and Friday

The Middletown school confirmed that they will be closed today and Friday. They join several other schools and school districts as officials take precautions against the coronavirus.

Gov. Lamont administration provides an update on coronavirus preparedness and response efforts

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Lamont's administration confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient is an elderly gentleman who lives in a private residence in New Canaan and is hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. There is no exposure threat that we can identify, according to Dr. Matthew Cartter DPH.

Connecticut College to move classes online

Connecticut College will transition to online classes starting after spring break and continue until at least April 30. The campus will not be closed and classes are set to begin March 25.

New Haven JCC to close until March 15 for cleaning

The New Haven JCC released a statement saying that its doors will be closed at least through March 15 for a "deep cleaning." Recently, the administration was made aware of family that was in contact with an individual that test positive with the virus. Several people with that said person have symptoms of illness.

Middletown cancels upcoming city events due to coronavirus

Mayor Ganim announces all city senior centers to close out of abundance of caution to protect Bridgeport’s most vulnerable population

Hartford to temporarily close senior centers, pause daytime recreation for adults

The City of Hartford announced that effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the four senior centers in the city will be closed until further notice due to the elevated risk coronavirus poses to senior citizens, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The City is working to ensure meal delivery to seniors who eat at the senior centers. In addition, the City will suspend daytime programming for adults at its two recreation centers, which is utilized primarily by retirees, also effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Both of these measures will be re-evaluated after two weeks. If residents are concerned about any symptoms they may have, they should call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline at 860-972-8100 to speak with a clinician. The latest information about coronavirus and guidance for residents is available in English and Spanish at Hartford.gov.

Manchester Community College will move all classes online after spring break. Their website said that this will be the case until at least Sunday, April 5. Campus will remain open for day-to-day functions and staff will be allowed on campus. For students who do not have access to the internet, computer labs will be available. All campus events scheduled between March 14 and April 5 are canceled (no matter the size), including those sponsored by external clients.

New Haven will close Nathan Hale School on Thursday March 12, 2020 and Friday March 13, 2020 due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student under their care attending the school.

Hartford HealthCare Announced “Pilot” Drive-By Testing

WCSU info on coronavirus response

Western CT State University will be canceling on-campus classes starting this Friday until April 4. Students will take online classes only. The University will be open to conduct business operations only - The reason that the State Universities are doing this is because spring break starts on Friday, the University cannot guarantee that students did not visit prohibited areas.

Westport Schools Closed

We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus. Based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mr. Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport School District will be closed until further notice following today’s regularly scheduled dismissal. This includes all after-school and evening activities, including athletics. We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials.

Lauralton Hall in Milford closes

Lauralton Hall is closed March 11-13. Teaching and learning continues online.