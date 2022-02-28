CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.58%; under 200 total hospitalizations

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Feb. 28

Latest CT COVID statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 1,012 tests have been confirmed positive out of 39,153 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.58%.

There have been 47 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 188.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 83 (44.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut (since Friday):



➡️39,153 tests were administered and 1,012 came back positive (2.58% rate)

➡️188 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 47)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/IkA24teDEP — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 28, 2022

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.