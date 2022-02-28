CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.58%; under 200 total hospitalizations

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Feb. 28
Latest CT COVID statistics
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.
Since Friday, 1,012 tests have been confirmed positive out of 39,153 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.58%.
There have been 47 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 188.
Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 83 (44.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
