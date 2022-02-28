x
CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.58%; under 200 total hospitalizations

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
HARTFORD, Conn. —

Feb. 28

Latest CT COVID statistics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 1,012 tests have been confirmed positive out of 39,153 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.58%.

There have been 47 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 188.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 83 (44.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

---

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

