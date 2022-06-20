CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 7.52%

HARTFORD, Conn. —
June 20
Latest COVID statistics in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Over the past week, 3,716 PCR/NAAT tests were positive out of 49,419.
This yields a positivity rate of 7.52%.
Over the past week, there have been 25 fewer hospitalizations, with a total of 246 hospitalizations.
A note to the numbers on Monday, "Today’s hospitalization data reflects new data received since last week’s report. The corrected value for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the report issued on June 13, 2022, is 271. Today’s change for the past 7 days is -25 and reflects this updated data."
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.