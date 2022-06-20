CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 7.52%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — June 20

Latest COVID statistics in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 3,716 PCR/NAAT tests were positive out of 49,419.

This yields a positivity rate of 7.52%.

Over the past week, there have been 25 fewer hospitalizations, with a total of 246 hospitalizations.

A note to the numbers on Monday, "Today’s hospitalization data reflects new data received since last week’s report. The corrected value for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the report issued on June 13, 2022, is 271. Today’s change for the past 7 days is -25 and reflects this updated data."

