CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 7.57%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — June 13

Latest COVID statistics in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVD-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week,3,588 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 47,420 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 7.57%.

Over the past week, there have been 28 fewer hospitalizations, with a total of 265 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 3,588

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 47,420

➡️% Positive: 7.57%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 265 (-28)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 13, 2022

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.