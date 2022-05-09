CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate at 11.3%

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — May 9

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the state's COVID statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past seven days, 8,476 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 75,030 administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 11.3%

Over the last week, there have been 46 additional hospitalizations.

Of the 276 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 90 (32.61%) are not fully vaccinated.

