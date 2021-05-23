CT COVID-19 Updates: About half fully vaccinated in MA; NH gets ready for beach

HARTFORD, Conn. — About half fully vaccinated in MA; NH gets ready for beach
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials say the number of people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the state is approaching 50%. Elsewhere in New England, a poll shows New Hampshire residents are feeling more comfortable with activities like eating inside a restaurant, going to a state beach, and getting their hair cut. A Walgreens in Maine accidentally gave deactivated doses of coronavirus vaccine to the public. And in Vermont, Vermont Amtrak service will start running again on July 19 after being suspended for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.