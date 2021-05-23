CT COVID-19 Updates: About half fully vaccinated in MA; NH gets ready for beach

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials say the number of people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the state is approaching 50%. Elsewhere in New England, a poll shows New Hampshire residents are feeling more comfortable with activities like eating inside a restaurant, going to a state beach, and getting their hair cut. A Walgreens in Maine accidentally gave deactivated doses of coronavirus vaccine to the public. And in Vermont, Vermont Amtrak service will start running again on July 19 after being suspended for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.