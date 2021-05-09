CT COVID-19 Updates: After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help

x
After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help

A court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has placed additional pressure on the federal and state governments to deliver tens of billions of dollars in promised rental aid. A U.S. district court on Wednesday found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed the moratorium. The ban remains in place during an appeal from the Justice Department. Housing advocates say that without the moratorium the only thing standing between tenants and eviction is the more than $50 billion in aid the federal government has promised. But they say very little of the aid has been received and may not arrive in time to prevent future evictions.

