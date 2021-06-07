CT COVID-19 Updates: Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — June 7

Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

As the second school year disrupted by the pandemic winds down, summer school plans are taking shape around the country. An influx of federal funding included in COVID-19 rescue legislation is letting districts broaden programming and offer spots to more students than ever before.

The Biden administration is requiring states to pour at least $1.2 billion into summer enrichment programs. Districts also must reserve at least 20% of the windfall to address learning loss, which could include summer school, with a focus on students who have been most affected by the shift away from in-person learning.

